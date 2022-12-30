Cochin Carnival’s Pappanji effigy resembles PM Modi; BJP workers protest

BJP workers created a ruckus when the face of the Pappanji effigy, which is burnt as a symbol of vice at the annual Cochin Carnival 2022, allegedly resembled that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the protest, the organisers agreed to change the face

The annual Cochin Carnival 2022 came under fire after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a protest in Kochi on Thursday (December 29), alleging the face of ‘Pappanji’ effigy at the Cochin Carnival resembles that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pappanji is a model of an old man in a suit and with a beard, a Santa-like figure that is burnt on the midnight of December 31. It is designed each year by renowned artists often based on contemporary themes, said media reports.

What is significant about the Pappanji is that it is burnt as a ritual at the Cochin Carnival every year. The burning of the effigy is viewed as burning up all the vices of the year just gone by.

However, this year, a major row has broken out over the Pappanji figure at the Kochi Carnival. BJP workers took out a protest march to the Fort Kochi beach where the 65 feet tall figure has been installed. Local fishermen in the area had alerted the BJP about the figure’s likeness to PM Modi.

Advertisement

Also read: CBI gives clean chit to Oommen Chandy in sexual exploitation case

After the protest, the Kochi Carnival organisers agreed to change the face of the figure. The BJP workers, however, filed a complaint with the local police alleging that there were attempts to insult PM Modi.

BJP district president K S Shaiji told Onmanorama that the Carnival committee’s move to portray Pappanji with the face of the Prime Minister should be condemned. According to Shaiji, people from different parts of the world, cutting across caste, religion and political parties come to Kochi to witness the Carnival and welcome the New Year. But giving Pappanji the face of the PM, those who are behind it have insulted the Cochin carnival, the people of Kochi as well as the nation, he pointed out.

Also read: Kerala facing huge financial crisis; Finance Minister blames Centre

Meanwhile, the event organisers felt that the BJP protest was totally unwarranted. They told the media that the face of the Pappanji had not been completed as yet.

Latest reports say the organisers have decided to tweak the face of the structure.

On December 31, cultural events will be held after Pappanji is set alight.

The Cochin Carnival takes place at Fort Kochi and lasts until the first of January every year. The New Year’s Day mass procession, that is said to be the carnival’s major attraction, will be led by elephants decked up in colourful attire. Competitions around sports like kayaking, swimming, marathons, beach volleyball, beach football, boxing, wrestling, will be held along with cycling races on January 1.