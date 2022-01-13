Case tightens as police raid Dileep’s home, offices in Kerala

The cops scaled the walls of the actor's house, which was unmanned and locked

After multiple twists and turns, the Kerala actress assault case is moving towards a climax with conspirators and abettors in the planning and execution of the heinous crime likely to get exposed soon.

Earlier, reports said Dileep was missing and remained incommunicado, but the actor drove to his Aluva home almost three hours after the raid began.

In a dramatic turn of events, the investigating team of the Crime Branch raided actor Dileep’s house at Aluva on Thursday (January 13), one of the accused in the case that sent shockwaves across the state and elsewhere. The cops scaled the walls of the actor’s house, which was unmanned and locked.

The police also raided his film production company Grand Productions and his brother filmmaker Anoop’s residence. This raid comes after fresh allegations made by filmmaker P Balachandra Kumar against the actor that he was plotting against investigation officers in the 2017 sexual assault case.

The anticipatory bail submitted by Dileep, in this case, is to be heard by the High Court tomorrow (January 14). Kavya Madhavan, wife of Dileep and his brother Anoop too are not traceable, according to sources.

Dileep’s lawyer Philip T Varghese, who is accused of playing an active role in influencing witnesses by bribing them, has been summoned to the house by the raiding team. The actor’s sister, who lives near his home, too has been called by the police.

