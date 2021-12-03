Breakthrough infections (nearly 50%) continue to rattle Kerala

Kerala reported a significant number of breakthrough Covid-19 infections on Thursday (December 4). Of the 4,700 new cases registered on the day, 49% (2,304 cases) were infections on people who had been vaccinated fully, referred to as breakthrough infections.

However, according to reports, the threat of severe cases and deaths was low as most vaccinated people had mild cases, were largely asymptomatic, and recovered faster.

Some experts have opined that the breakthrough cases would boost the immunity of the patients against the new variants of the coronavirus.

The state has 44,376 active Covid-19 cases. A total of 4,128 persons infected with the disease recovered on Thursday.

Advertisement

Also read: From June to Aug, Kerala had just 3% breakthrough infections

According to the state Health department, only 7.5% of the active cases are in hospitals or first/second line treatment centres. And the number of those in ICU dropped to 701.

Ernakulam continued to top the list of active cases with 11,419 infections followed by state capital Thiruvananthapuram with 6,497 infections.

The cumulative deaths in the state rose to 40,855, which has taken into account some additional deaths following appeals approved in certain cases which were earlier not registered as Covid-19.

As many as 2.56 crore people have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, of which 1.74 crore are fully vaccinated.