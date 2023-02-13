‘BJP has become destructive force’: Kerala CM Vijayan attacks Modi, Shah

The Marxist said minorities were targeted in BJP-ruled states but lived in peace in Left-ruled Kerala.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched a blistering attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his jibe against Kerala and told the BJP leader to explain what danger he sensed in the southern state.

The CPI(M) leader also took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a party programme near Kottayam on Sunday (February 12).

The Marxist veteran pointed out that minorities were targeted in BJP-ruled states but lived peacefully in Left-ruled Kerala.

“Everyone knows the situation in Kerala. Amit Shah should tell what is wrong here… Minorities in Karnataka face widespread attacks whereas religious minorities are safe in Kerala,” the chief minister said.

Sangh Parivar fails

He added that Kerala was the only place where the “communal propaganda of Sangh Parivar” was not working.

In Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka on Saturday, Amit Shah said “there is a Kerala in your neighbourhood” – in an implicit reference to the crackdown on the Islamist Popular Front of India (PFI), banned last year.

Shah urged people to vote for the BJP in the Karnataka assembly elections.

To this, the Kerala CM said as a Home Minister Shah should have said that people were living harmoniously in Kerala and such a situation should be created in places where the BJP is currently in power.

“Our bordering areas in Karnataka, including Mangaluru, have witnessed many communal violence. A 150-year-old church in Chikmagalur was attacked by the Sangh Parivar in 2021 Christmas season. Christians and other minorities have faced many such attacks from Sangh Parivar. But is this the situation in Kerala?… No one faces any issues in Kerala because of their faith,” Vijayan said.

Minorities in Kerala

The Left leader pointed out that Kerala had the best law and order situation in the country and practises secularism.

“However, the Sangh Parivar thrives on communalism and communal violence. They want to divert the attention of the people from real issues and their misgovernance,” Vijayan said.

The CPI(M) leader also lashed out at Prime Minister Modi, who chided the Marxists and the Congress for choosing “dosti” (friendship) in Tripura while pursuing “kushti” (wrestling) in Kerala.

Vijayan claimed the BJP was opposed in Tripura as they had taken an illegal route to establish its presence there. He alleged that the BJP, which never had any influence in Tripura, took over the leaders and party mechanism from the Congress.

No more BJP!

“BJP has become a destructive force in this nation. If one more chance is given to BJP, it will be catastrophic for this country,” Vijayan said.

He further said the regional parties which are influential in each state have come together to fight the Sangh Parivar.

The Marxist veteran also attacked the Congress and said it has become a “recruiting party” for the BJP.

“Senior leaders including AICC members, former Union ministers, parliamentarians, state ministers, state PCC chiefs – all of them are working for BJP now.

“They should accept the reality. To face the BJP, they should be ready to oppose the policies of the BJP. The BJP is endangering secularism in this country,” he said.

Attacks Congress

Vijayan asked the Congress to take a strong stand against communalism in order to protect secularism.

He also attacked the state leadership of the Congress and said it was being led by a chief who claimed that he will go to BJP if he wishes to do so.

“A person who openly admits that he will go to BJP is right now heading Congress in the state. Have they taken any action? No, they are weak to face the BJP,” Vijayan said.

(With Agency inputs)