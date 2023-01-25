Anil Antony resigns from Cong, cites calls to retract ‘tweet’ against BBC series on Modi

His resignation comes a day after Antony called the BBC a state-sponsored channel with a "long history of prejudices against India", and condemned its documentary on PM Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots

Anil K Antony, the son of senior Congress leader from Kerala, AK Antony, resigned from the Congress on Wednesday (January 25), citing “intolerant calls to retract a tweet” in which he had criticised BBC documentary, India: The Modi Question.

Antony announced his decision to quit the party on Twitter and also shared his resignation letter.

“I have resigned from my roles in the Congress. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on,” he tweeted.

Differing views

On Tuesday (January 24), Antony called the BBC a state-sponsored channel with a “long history of prejudices against India”, and condemned its documentary on Prime Minister Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

“Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in India placing views of BBC, a UK-state sponsored channel with a long history of prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over Indian institutions, is setting a dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty,” Antony tweeted on Tuesday.

Antony’s view was different from that of the Congress in Kerala, which had announced plans for the documentary to be screened in different parts of the state.