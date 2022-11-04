Administration suffers as Kerala governor and V-Cs fight over varsity appointments

The current crisis is a result of a longstanding conflict between the governor and the state government regarding appointments in state universities

The universities in Kerala are fast moving into an administrative crisis, considering the on-going rift between the chancellor and the vice-chancellors which is getting worsened by every day.

In the latest development, the Kerala University senate, that convened on November 4, passed a resolution that the university is not willing to nominate a member to the search committee (for appointing the V-C) unless the chancellor – the state’s governor — starts the process afresh.

Universities question governor’s powers

The Kerala University senate has taken the position that nominating a member to a search committee that has already been constituted is a futile exercise that does not confine with the law — the Kerala University Act.

A few kilometres away, at the Technological University (APJ Abdul Kalam University), the staffers and students strongly protested the chancellor’s nominee, Cisa Thomas, who was given the temporary charge of the V-C. The reason was similar to that of the Kerala University senate – ‘The chancellor is acting arbitrarily without following the statute’. According to the staffers and students of the Technological University, the chancellor does not have the authority to select a person of his choice under law.

The governor, on the other hand, sent a letter to the President complaining that the chief minister’s recent trips abroad were not communicated to him. According to the sources in the Raj Bhavan, the letter, which was sent on October 13, 2022, alleged that the governor was not informed of CM’s travel, neither passed any information on the delegation of authority to any other members of the cabinet.

The governor wrote to the President that he wanted to interact with the CM’s office regarding the issues raised by Dayabhayi, the 82-year-old activist who staged a protest for the ‘endosulphan victims’ in Kasargodu. However, the governor could not do so as he was not informed to whom the chief minister had delegated his authority in his absence.

Seven out of nine V-Cs, who were served with a show cause notice by the chancellor to show reason for not removing them (on the basis of the Supreme Court’s judgment that cancelled the appointment of the V-C of the Technological University), refused to submit their explanation and moved the high court. The V-Cs challenged the very legality of the notice saying the relevant Acts do not expressly provide any provision empowering the chancellor to do so.

HC to look into legality

However, the single bench of the high court refused to get into the merit of the question, but asked the V-Cs why not they give a reply to the chancellor. The deadline to give an answer was extended till November 7 after which the court would consider the question of law involved in the matter.

The current crisis is the manifestation of a longstanding conflict between the chancellor-governor and the state government regarding the appointments in state universities. The appointment of the V-C of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University was declared void ab-initio by the Supreme Court citing procedural errors in the appointment. According to UGC regulations, one person has to be chosen by the chancellor from among a panel of members submitted by the search committee. But only one person was nominated by the search committee of the Technological University for appointment as the V-C.

Citing this judgment, the chancellor issued a notice to V-Cs of nine Kerala universities to tender resignation within a few hours. However, this unusual demand law was struck down by the high court and the chancellor-governor then issued show cause notices to the V-Cs.

The V-Cs argue that the relevant Acts, under which each university is constituted, do not empower the chancellor to do so. In other words, the Chancellor has to explain where he derives these powers to issue show cause notices to the V-Cs. The high court said that such questions will be addressed later.

Tough times ahead

It is apparently clear that it is not going to be easy for the chancellor to expel the sitting V-Cs and appoint someone of his choice. “Even if the sitting V-Cs are removed from their positions, the chancellor has to be comply with University Acts for appointing new V-Cs. In current circumstances, this would certainly take time,” says a member of the senate committee of Mahatma Gandhi University, one among the nine whose V-Cs were asked to go.

Moreover, the Supreme Court’s finding that the UGC regulations would override the state Acts if there is an inconsistency, is subject to review. The state Acts need to be amended according to the final judgment of the apex court. All these proceedings would take time, which would only unsettle the administration of the universities on a daily basis.

Interestingly, the governor, who blames the government and the universities for ‘not abiding by UGC regulations in appointments’, himself is not following the statutes in taking decisions. For example, the nomination of Cisa Thomas as the V-C in-charge of the Technological University is allegedly a violation of the law. According to Section 13(7) of the Technological University Act of 2015, “if a vacancy of the vice-chancellor arises, the chancellor may appoint the vice-chancellor of any other university or the pro-vice-chancellor of the same university or the secretary to the government of the higher education department for a period not exceeding six months”.

Thomas, who has been appointed by the chancellor as V-C in-charge, does not fall in any of these categories. “She is a senior joint director in the department of technology with the government. By no stretch of imagination can she be selected as the V-C in-charge,” says Sumesh Divakaran, a faculty member of the Engineering College Thiruvananthapuram and the State Council member of the Kerala Gazetted Officers Association (KGOA).

KGOA protest

KGOA was on strike in protest against the chancellor’s appointment of a person not eligible according to the relevant section of the University Act.

The resolution adopted by the senate committee of the Kerala University also cites that the governor-chancellor is acting against the law. By notification issued by the governor-chancellor on August 5, 2022, a two-member search committee was formed. The Kerala University senate was instructed to nominate its representative to this committee, which is illegal according to the resolution passed by the senate.

The resolution states that this notification violates Section 10 (1) of Kerala University Act of 1974, which stipulates that the committee to make recommendations for the appointment of the V-C should consist of three members. “The chancellor formed a two-member committee at his will, later we are asked to nominate a member. This is not what the law says,” a faculty member of the university told The Federal.

Governor’s moves

According to sources, the chancellor has already prepared a list of the senior professors in Kerala to replace the existing V-Cs. “He had asked for the list from each V-C well in advance of the Supreme Court case challenging the appointment of the V-C of the Technological University,” a faculty member of one of the concerned universities told The Federal. It has been assumed that the chancellor has been making preparations to handle this scenario well in advance.

Arguments and counter-arguments go on and the day-to-day administration of the universities is suffering. The University of Kerala got A++ ranking with 3.67 grade points in NAAC accreditation in June 2022. The government of Kerala is in process of implementing the recommendations of the report of the higher education commission for improving the quality of education. LDF leaders allege that the governor is trying to victimise the state universities by creating one problem after another. On the other hand, the governor is in no mood to reconcile and is adamant on his stand.