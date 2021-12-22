75% of Kerala’s population fully vaccinated against COVID: Health minister

Kerala has achieved this feat when the percentage of the first and second dose vaccinations stood at 88.33 and 58.98 per cent respectively at the national level

The complete COVID-19 vaccination rate has crossed 75 per cent mark in Kerala, with more than two crore people receiving both the first and second doses of the jab.

“A total of 2,60,09,703 people, 97.38 per cent of the total population in the vaccination age group, have taken the first dose of the jab, while 2,00,32,229 people, 75 per cent, received the second shot,” state Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday (December 21).

“As many as 4,60,41,932 doses-both first and second, were given in this regard in Kerala,” George said in a statement.

“This is much higher than the national average. Kerala has achieved this feat when the percentage of the first and second dose vaccinations stood at 88.33 and 58.98 per cent respectively at the national level,” George said.

Almost 100 per cent people have received the first dose in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Wayanad, and Kannur districts.

The high range Wayanad is ahead in the drive of complete vaccination, with 85 per cent people receiving two doses of the jab.

According to George, health workers and COVID-19 front line fighters have received 100 per cent of the first dose, and 91 and 93 per cent of the second dose respectively.

“More women have taken vaccine shots in comparison to men in the state,” George said, quoting figures.

According to George’s statement, a total of 2.40 crore doses of vaccine have been received by women against 2.19 crore shots by men.

Stating that special vaccination drives are underway in the state in view of Omicron, the minister said that Kerala presently has a stock of 10 lakh vaccine doses.

The minister also urged the people to abide by social distancing norms and other health protocols strictly and those who were yet to receive the jabs, to take them at the earliest.

