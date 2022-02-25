It’s a first: 10 out of 14 districts in Kerala to have women collectors

With Dr. Renuraj all set to take charge as the Collector of Alappuzha by early March, 10 out of the 14 districts in Kerala will have women collectors

Updated 4:51 PM, 25 February, 2022
Thiruvananthapuram Collector Navjot Khosa, Palakkad Collector Mrunmai Joshi, Afsana Parveen (Kollam) and Divya S Iyer (Pathanamthitta)

With Dr Renu Raj taking charge as the Collector of Alappuzha, 10 out of the 14 districts in Kerala will have women collectors — for the first time in the state’s history,

Dr. Renu Raj will take charge as the Collector of Alappuzha from March

According to reports, two out of the three nominees who bagged the Revenue Department’s Best Collector awards are also women. Thiruvananthapuram Collector Navjot Khosa and Palakkad Collector Mrunmai Joshi have won the Best Collector Award.

The other women collectors of Kerala are Haritha V Kumar (Thrissur), Divya S Iyer (Pathanamthitta), Afsana Parveen (Kollam), Sheeba George (Idukki), Dr. PK Jayasree (Kottayam), Bhandari Swagat Ranveer Chand (Kasaragod) and Dr. A Geetha (Wayanad).

List of women collectors in Kerala

  • Navjot Khosa (Thiruvananthapuram)
  • Haritha V Kumar (Thrissur)
Haritha Kumar, Collector of Thrissur
  • Divya S Iyer (Pathanamthitta)
  • Afsana Parveen (Kollam)
  • Sheeba George (Idukki)
Sheeba George, the Collector of Idukki
  • Dr. PK Jayasree (Kottayam)
Kottayam Collector Dr. PK Jaysree

 

  • Bhandari Swagat Ranveer Chand (Kasaragod)
Bhandari Swagat Ranveerchand, Collector of Kasargod
  • Dr. A Geetha (Wayanad)
Dr. A Geetha, collector of Wayanad
  • Mrunmai Joshi (Palakkad)
  • Dr. Renu Raj (Alappuzha)
