Yediyurappa’s political future in balance as he waits for word from Delhi

Karnataka CM says he will decide whether to quit office once he receives directions from the BJP high command

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said he will decide whether to quit office once he receives directions from the BJP high command on Sunday evening.

“If it comes, you will also get to know about it; once it comes I will take an appropriate decision,” Yediyurappa said when asked about his political future.

The embattled 78-year-old made a sudden visit to Delhi earlier this month where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders.

On Thursday he said there is an event on Monday July 26 on completion of two years of the BJP government in Karnataka. “After this, I will follow whatever [BJP president] JP Nadda will decide.”

Meanwhile, in what is being seen as a show of support for the CM, scores of religious leaders are expected to participate in a “mega conclave” in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Dingaleshwara Swami, head of Balehosur Mutt, held a press conference in the city on July 23 to announce the conclave.

News agency ANI later shared a tweet confirming that the conclave is intended as a “show of strength”.

Karnataka | We have decided to organise a huge convention of pontiffs for a show of strength in Bengaluru on July 25, asking BJP high command to let BS Yediyurappa complete his term as the CM: Dingaleshwara Swami, head of Balehosur Mutt — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

Asked about the conclave on Sunday, the CM said: “There is no need for pontiffs to hold any meet. I have confidence in PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.”

Yediyurappa refused to answer a hypothetical question about any chief ministerial candidate from the Dalit community. “I’m not the one to decide about it. It is for the high command to decide,” he said.

The CM later visited flood- and rain-ravaged Belagavi district to review the relief and rescue operation there.

“By the grace of god, rains have receded both yesterday and today and if the situation continues in the same way for the next couple of days, I’m confident that things will come under control,” he said.