Woman thrashed, dragged out of Bengaluru temple

In-charge of Lakshmi Narasimha Temple arrested for allegedly assaulting her

A 32-year-old Dalit woman was beaten and dragged out of a temple in Bengaluru by the in-charge of the temple’s management committee recently.

The incident occurred at the Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in the Amruthahalli area. The police have arrested the in-charge of the temple management committee, Munikrishnappa (68), for allegedly assaulting the woman. The police recorded the statements of the witnesses and the accused. As per the statements, the woman is allegedly having psychological issues and she was trying to enter the sanctum sanctorum (Garbha Gudi) of the temple, stating she wanted to sit inside the Garbha Gudi along with the god’s idol.

The incident took place on December 21, but came to light only when its CCTV footage went viral on social media. After the police intervened, the woman filed a complaint against the accused and the police arrested him. Police said that the accused has now been admitted to a hospital as he reported some health issues.

Also read: Bengaluru temples: Tender cancelled after row over SC/ST vendors for shoe stands