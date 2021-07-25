Will Yediyurappa stay or not? Buzz about BL Santosh as next CM

JP Nadda told reporters in Goa on Sunday that Yediyurappa has "done good work and Karnataka state is functioning well." And that Yediyurappa is handling everything

In a new twist to the leadership change saga in the Karnataka government that has been brewing of late, BJP national president J P Nadda has on Sunday (June 25) flatly denied any “crisis” unfolding in the Karnataka unit of the party. He even commended Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for “doing a good job at handling the state and party affairs” in the southern state.

Meanwhile, a Times of India report said the BJP top brass is planning to anoint party general secretary BL Santosh as Yediyurappa’s successor. The report also says at least four deputy chief ministers could be appointed as part of a “caste balancing exercise”.

Addressing a press conference in Goa, Nadda said that Yediyurappa has “done good work and Karnataka state is functioning well”.

Advertisement

“Yediyurappa is handling everything,” added Nadda, probably laying to rest once and for all any speculation that the 78-year-old leader will be ousted. There has been chaos in the Karnataka BJP unit, with news of his impending removal from the CM’s post by the BJP high command gaining ground over the last few weeks, with many penning his epitaph.

Yediyurappa, who belongs to the powerful Lingayat community, too has been fueling these rumours with cryptic remarks about following whatever the BJP president, J P Nadda decided, after he holds an event on Monday, July 26 to mark the completion of two years of the BJP government in Karnataka.

When Nadda was asked to comment on the ongoing leadership crisis in the party’s affairs as far as Karnataka is concerned, he replied, “you feel it is a crisis, I do not”.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa continued to maintain that he will decide whether to quit office once he receives directions from the BJP high command on Sunday evening.

“If it comes, you will also get to know about it; once it comes I will take an appropriate decision,” Yediyurappa said when asked about his political future.

The embattled 78-year-old made a sudden visit to Delhi earlier this month where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders.

Also read: Yediyurappa, who fathered the BJP in Karnataka, now set to take final bow

Meanwhile, in what is being seen as a show of support for the CM, scores of religious leaders are expected to participate in a “mega conclave” in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Dingaleshwara Swami, head of Balehosur Mutt, held a press conference in the city on July 23 to announce the conclave.

News agency ANI later shared a tweet confirming that the conclave is intended as a “show of strength”.

Karnataka | We have decided to organise a huge convention of pontiffs for a show of strength in Bengaluru on July 25, asking BJP high command to let BS Yediyurappa complete his term as the CM: Dingaleshwara Swami, head of Balehosur Mutt — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

Asked about the conclave on Sunday, the CM said: “There is no need for pontiffs to hold any meet. I have confidence in PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.”

Yediyurappa refused to answer a hypothetical question about any chief ministerial candidate from the Dalit community. “I’m not the one to decide about it. It is for the high command to decide,” he said.

The CM later visited flood-and rain-ravaged Belagavi district to review the relief and rescue operation there.

“By the grace of god, rains have receded both yesterday and today and if the situation continues in the same way for the next couple of days, I’m confident that things will come under control,” he said.