Will win from Kolar even if PM, Shah campaign: Siddaramaiah

Says same tactics were tried in Badami where he contested in the 2018 assembly elections and he won despite a campaign by Amit Shah and other BJP leaders.

Veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah asserted on Saturday that he will win Assembly elections from Kolar even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah campaign against him.

The former Karnataka Chief Minister has decided to shift his constituency from Badami in Bagalkote district in the north to Kolar due to age and distance.

“Let (BJP General Secretary) B L Santhosh come, BJP President J P Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah can campaign against me, I will surely win from Kolar,” he told reporters in Mysuru.

Siddaramaiah was reacting to a query that a negative campaign had begun since he announced his desire to contest from Kolar in the coming assembly elections.

There have been reports that handbills were being distributed in the district against Siddaramaiah.

Not afraid

The Congress leader added that the same tactics were tried in Badami where he contested in the 2018 assembly elections and he won despite a campaign by Amit Shah and other BJP leaders.

Siddaramaiah contested in 2018 assembly both Chamundeshwari and Badami.

While he lost the Chamundeshwari seat by over 36,000 votes to JD(S) candidate G T Deve Gowda, he recorded a 1,700-vote victory in Badami BJPs B Sriramulu.

The former Chief Minister clarified that he was not contesting from Badami because it was too far away and age was keeping him away from there.

“People of Badami want me there and are ready to even sponsor a helicopter but due to age related issues and distance, I have decided to fight election from Kolar,” he said.

Flays Modi

Asked about the Prime Minister lauding the Karnataka government, he replied that Modi was lying.

“Is it not a fact that people made money in the police sub-inspector recruitment scam? Why is the Additional Director General of Police Amrit Paul in jail?” Siddaramaiah asked.

He also alleged that the notorious criminal Santro Ravi was being protected by the BJP government.

“Santro Ravi is being protected. He is a notorious criminal, who is charged with rape. He was into transfer business (of officials) and facing POCSO cases. Why is he not in police custody?”

Congress to win

The Congress stalwart exuded confidence that his party will return to power in Karnataka with an absolute majorit, winning 140-150 seats.

The Congress has promised 200 units free electricity to every household and Rs 2,000 a month to women heading families.

(With Agency inputs)