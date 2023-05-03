‘Why couldn’t omnipresent Modi see loot by BJP govt in Karnataka’: Priyanka Gandhi

PM has shut his eyes to the "loot and plunder" in Karnataka because he is busy "dreaming", says the Congress leader

In a public rally, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday (May 3) launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking why the “omnipresent and omniscient” leader had not seen the “loot” happening in Karnataka by the 40 per cent commission government of the BJP.

Addressing a public rally in Indi in Vijayapura district ahead of the state Assembly election on May 10, she asked why the vikas purush (development man) Narendra Modi still says that he has a dream of developing Karnataka and presents it to the nation as the “development model”.

The Congress leader also pointed out in a sarcastic tone that the whole world calls the prime minister “omnipotent”, supreme, and “greatest of all” and vikas purush. And added that Modi keeps saying that it is his dream of developing the state and projecting it as a model for the rest of the country.

“You (Modi) are supreme, omnipotent, omniscient and omnipresent. Why couldn’t you fulfil your dream? When your own government was plundering people by becoming 40 per cent commission government what were you doing?” asked Priyanka.

Modi had shut his eyes to the “loot and plunder” in Karnataka because he was busy in “dreaming”, she said in her verbal attack on Modi.

“You were busy dreaming big, so you allowed the loot and theft to happen. You didn’t stop anyone. How is this? Why is your government called 40 per cent commission Sarkara?” Vadra said.

The Congress general secretary alleged that the contractors were dying by suicide and are writing to the “omniscient” about the 40 per cent commission being charged but no reply has come out till now.

She also accused the Prime Minister of being silent on the farmers taking their lives.