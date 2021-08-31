Watch: No seat belts; airbags fail to deploy: Audi crash in Bengaluru kills 7

Joint commissioner of police B Ravikanthe Gowda said the airbags didn’t open because none of the passengers was wearing a seat belt

Seven people, including the son and daughter-in-law of a DMK MLA, died in a midnight road accident in Bengaluru on Tuesday because none of them was wearing a seat belt, as a result of which, the airbags did not open.

The Audi car rammed into a pole and then collided against the wall of a nearby building in Bengaluru’s Mangala Kalyanamantappa, killing six people on the spot. The seventh person died in the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Karuna Sagar, son of DMK MLA from Hosur Constituency Y Prakash, his wife Dr Bindu, Ishita, Dr Dhanusha, Akshay Goyal, Utsav and Rohith. All the deceased passengers were reportedly in their twenties.

CCTV footage shows the car hitting a pole and one of its wheel going off in the air. Joint commissioner of police (traffic) B Ravikanthe Gowda said the speeding car lost control around 1:45 am and hit a bollard before crashing into the boundary wall of a house. “The airbags didn’t open because none of the passengers was wearing a seat belt,” said Gowda.

Karnataka: Seven people killed in a car accident in Koramangala area of Bengaluru in the wee hours of Tuesday, as per Adugodi Police Station pic.twitter.com/GTcob09pG4 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

Reports said the Audi Q3 model had a VIP number plate. While the driver is said to have lost control of the speeding car while driving around Bengaluru late in the night, none of the car’s occupants had seat belts on at the time of the accident.

The traffic police have filed a case of over-speeding and negligent driving.