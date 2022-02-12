Viral video shows students offering namaz in class in Dakshina Kannada district

The teachers of the school said they had directed the students not to engage in religious activities inside the classroom after the incident came to their notice

A video clip of some Muslim students allegedly offering namaz inside the classroom of the government primary school at Ankathadka in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district has gone viral on social media.

The incident, that happened on February 4, came to light when the clip went viral a few days later and the local people came out with objections.

Following complaints, officials of the education department visited the school on Friday (February 11).

The teachers of the school said that they had directed the students not to engage in religious activities inside the classroom after the incident came to their notice.

“The education department has directed its resource person to visit the school and submit a report on the incident immediately,” Block Education Officer C Lokesh said.

The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending considerations of all petitions related to the hijab row on Friday, has asked the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves or hijab in the classroom.

The court also made it clear that the order was restricted to institutions wherein the college development committees had prescribed a dress code or uniform.

“We request the state government and all other stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest. Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders,” the full bench of the HC, comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi, said in the order, made available on Friday.

