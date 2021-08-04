Updates: B Sriramulu, Anand Singh and CC Patil inducted into Bommai’s cabinet

The swearing-in ceremony is now bein held at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s new Cabinet will have 29 ministers, but no deputy chief ministers. The oath-taking ceremony is being held now in Bengaluru.

The ministers who have been sworn in so far:

B Sriramulu, K Eshwarappa, R Ashoka, V Somanna, Umesh Katty, Govind Karjol, Kota Srinivas, Prabhu Chavan, Anand Singh, CC Patil, CN Ashwatha Narayana, Araga Jnanendra, JC Madhuswamy, S Angara, Muniratna, Shankar Patil, Halappa Achar, V Sunil Kumar, BC Nagesh, KC Narayana Gowda and Dr Sudhakar.



Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is administering the Oath of Office to the newly-appointed Council of Ministers.

As per earlier reports, there will be seven ministers belonging to the OBC category, three from SC, one from ST, eight from the Lingayat community and a woman minister, sources told The Federal. Former ministers Jagadish Shettar, Suresh Kumar, R Shankar, CP Yogeshwar, Shrimant Patil and Laxman Savadi have been dropped from the cabinet.

Bommai said there won’t be any deputy chief ministers.

“Last time, under the cabinet headed by [BS] Yediyurappa, we had three deputy CMs. This time, the high command has decided not to have any deputy CM,” he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Bommai hinted that the cabinet would have both experienced and fresh faces. “We need both experience and enthusiasm,” he said dismissing speculations that senior leaders will be kept off the list.

Bommai added that the 2023 assembly election played a big factor in shaping the new cabinet. “We also need to deliver good governance immediately. The selection has been done accordingly,” he said.

Meanwhile, supporters of a few MLAs Like Neharu Olekar (Haveri) and Raju Gowda (Hanur) took to streets in different parts of the state to protest over their leaders not making it to the final list of ministers.