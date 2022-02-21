Unrest, arson in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal activist’s murder

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters that he is hopeful about the arrest of the culprits soon

Security has been beefed up in and around Karnataka’s Shivamogga following incidents of arson and stone-pelting over the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist on Sunday (February 21) evening.

The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders for two days and announced a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday following tensions in the area.

Condoling the death of the 23-year-old youth Harsha, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai has called on residents to maintain peace. He has also assured that the guilty will be brought to justice.

“Deeply saddened by the murder of a Hindu activist Harsha in Shivamogga. Investigating is on and those responsible for this will be arrested at the earliest. Police officials have been instructed to maintain law and order and I request people to stay calm,” he tweeted.

According to police, 23-year-old Harsha was allegedly stabbed to death by four to five unidentified assailants on Sunday night at the Ravi Varma lane in Bharathi Colony. The reason behind the killing is not immediately known.

The town, around 250 km from Bengaluru, recently saw disruption in some colleges over the hijab row.

After the incident, some supporters of the deceased came out on the streets and vented out their anger. Television footage showed them throwing stones, but it was not clear who their target was.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters that he is hopeful about the arrest of the culprits soon.

“The investigation has begun and some vital clues have been found. We are hopeful that soon the murderers would be arrested,” Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru.

Bommai said that he has given directions to police to ensure that no untoward incident happens anywhere.

“I want to tell the people of Shivamogga that we have taken steps to arrest the murderers at the earliest. No one should fall prey to the rumours. They should maintain law and order,” Bommai said.

To a query on the leader of opposition and Congress leader Siddaramaiah demanding Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s resignation, the Chief Minister said that Siddaramaiah “sees politics and talks illogical things.”

Jnanendra, who rushed to Shivamogga and met the victim’s family, told reporters that the police have got “vital clues” and would soon arrest those behind the incident.

“A 23-year-old youth has been killed. Such incidents should not happen. Police have got the clue and surely they (the accused) will be arrested soon. I appeal to people to maintain calm,” the Home Minister said.

BJP minister accuses ‘Muslim Goons’ of murder

Adding fuel to fire, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa, who hails from the Shivamogga constituency, accused “Musalmaan Goondas (goons)” of murdering the youth.

“Musalman Goondas have murdered our dedicated worker and a good boy of just 23 years, who was not even married,” Eshwarappa said.

Blaming Congress state president DK Shivakumar for allegedly inciting Muslims by his comments on the hijab row, Eshwarappa said, “his statement emboldened anti-social elements in the minority community,” allegedly leading to Harsha’s murder.

“Due to D K Shivakumar’s provocative statement that the tricolour was removed (recently) and a saffron flag was hoisted in the school ground in Shivamogga and 50 lakh saffron scarves were distributed, Musalmaan Goondas were emboldened,” Eshwarappa said.

He asserted that he will not allow “rowdyism” to happen in Shivamogga and such elements will be brought under control. He also said that he will see to it that all the “problems: of the family of the victim are addressed.”

Sri Ram Sena convener Pramod Muthalik demanded a ban on the People’s Front of India and Social Democratic Party of India.

Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R told reporters that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in the town and orders have been given to shut all the schools and colleges.

“Police are investigating the case and trying to find out the criminals. We are also working with them. Already Section 144 has been clamped in the entire city. So, we have announced a holiday for the schools and colleges,” Selvamani said.

Superintendent of Police B M Lakshmi Prasad told reporters that a taskforce has been formed to track down those behind the incident.

“Our priority is to find them and get them punished. We request people to cooperate with us and not to act emotionally,” Prasad said.

(With inputs from agencies)