Cabinet expansion: Karnataka CM Bommai to travel to Delhi soon

He said the BJP high command will finally decide on who has to be inducted into the Cabinet.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will soon travel to New Delhi to meet BJP’s central leadership and discuss the Cabinet exercise.

“I will soon be going to Delhi (to discuss Cabinet expansion),” Bommai told reporters but maintained suspense on whether it will be an expansion or reshuffle of the ministry.

To a question whether opportunity will be given to seniors from the district, which has been subjected to “step-motherly” treatment, he said, “it is not step-motherly treatment, due to political situation, representation could not be given (to Chitradurga), will try to give representation.”

Asked whether leaders who had resigned from the ministry following certain allegations (like KS Eshwarappa, Ramesh Jarkiholi) will be inducted into the ministry as some of them have reportedly met party leaders, Bommai said, “I can’t respond to guess questions… all aspirants make attempts, but finally it is the high command which decides.”

The CM has been under intense pressure for some time now, over expansion and rejig of Cabinet not taking place, to make way for the fresh faces, ahead of Assembly elections next year.