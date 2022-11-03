Tender notification cancelled after row over ‘SC/ST shoe stands’ at Bengaluru temples

Muzrai department CEO of Sri Dodda Ganapathi and Group Temples cancels tender notification after exclusive shoe stands for SCs/STs infuriates people; new tender notification to be announced soon

A tender notification issued for exclusive shoe stands for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) and other spaces for general-category devotees at a group of temples has kicked up a storm in Bengaluru.

The tender was issued by the CEO of the Muzrai department (meant for religious and charitable donations) of Sri Dodda Ganapathi and Group Temples in Bengaluru’s Basavanagudi. The shoe stands in question are meant for devotees to safely store their shoes before entering the temple premises. A token amount of Rs 2 per pair is charged for the service.

Furore over discrimination

The tender notification issued on October 31 mentions that the shoe stands of Sri Dodda Ganapathi Temple and Sri Dodda Basavanna Temple are for SCs/ STs. However, the stands selling pooja materials, e.g., tender coconut, coconut, and banana for “hannukai” and other religious offerings are apparently for the general category.

The notification, which quickly went viral on social media platforms, invited the wrath of netizens, who questioned the discrimination. Finally, on Wednesday, the CEO cancelled the tender notification and said a new tender notification will be announced soon.

In 2016, too, the Muzrai department had issued a similar order, allowing the reservation of 20 per cent of spaces at eight temples for SCs, 5 per cent for STs, and 2 per cent for disabled persons. However, this time, only the shoe stands were reserved for SC/STs and other places only for the general category.