Tejasvi Surya withdraws call to get Muslims, Christians back to Hinduism

It is not just reconverting those Muslims or Christians near our homes but the priority of Hindus should be “to convert those Muslims in today's Pakistan to Hinduism", Surya had said in his speech

Bangalore south BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who got embroiled in yet another controversy, took to Twitter on Monday (December 27) to “unconditionally” withdraw statements he had made recently on “Hindu revival in Bharat”, which have landed him in a soup.

During a programme held in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt two days ago, the young MP, known for his divisive politics and provocative statements, had called upon Hindus to bring back all Muslims and Christians who had converted in the course of India’s history into the Hindu fold.

The MP had urged Hindus to dream of the impossible to reconvert those who had left Hinduism and embraced other religions. The video clip of his statements had gone viral and created a stir admid the growing anger in the country over the hate speeches including open calls for genocide made at a “Dharma Sansad” or religious conclave in Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

At a program held in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt two days ago, I spoke on the subject of ‘Hindu Revival in Bharat’. Certain statements from my speech has regrettably created an avoidable controversy. I therefore unconditionally withdraw the statements. — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) December 27, 2021

On Monday, Surya tweeted: “Certain statements from my speech has regrettably created an avoidable controversy. I therefore unconditionally withdraw the statements.” However, he failed to elaborate what portion of his one-hour speech that he was withdrawing.

In his speech, the BJP’s Yuva Morcha president said that it’s not just reconverting those Muslims or Christians near our homes but the priority of Hindus should be “to convert those Muslims in today’s Pakistan to Hinduism”. When this happens “we will have Pakistan back in the geography”, he pointed out for good measure.

Calling Hindu religion “tolerant, scientific, progressive and forward-looking”, he had further said in his speech that all the mutts and temples should have annual targets to bring back people to Hindu religion. “For instance, there were people who had to undergo religious conversion because of Tipu Sultan… It is important to bring these people back to the fold of Hinduism. That is the only way a renaissance can happen,” said Surya.

According to one news report, Surya, who is considered close to the central BJP leadership, was advised to take back his statements in view of the upcoming Goa elections, where Christians form a sizeable chunk of the population.

Surya’s rousing call to Hindus came against the backdrop of the Karnataka Assembly’s desperate attempts to quickly pass the controversial anti-conversion Bill in the recently-concluded winter session of legislature. The Bill however is yet to be cleared by the state’s Legislative Council.

Surya has embarassed the BJP leadership earlier this year too when before the Tamil Nadu elections he had said the BJP wanted to end ‘Periyarism’ . All the main political parties in Tamil Nadu, including BJP ally AIADMK, respect and revere Periyar, who had advocated atheism.