Tejasvi Surya slammed for cycling in public without a mask

Bangalore MP LS Tejasvi Surya who seems to always walk into controversial situations, was targetted by netizens for cycling on the road without a mask.

Surya, who had posted photographs of him cycling on Bangalore roads on his Instagram and Twitter page, must have expected people to appreciate him. Instead, the young BJP MP, received a barrage of criticism for moving around without protective cycling gear and not wearing a mask, said a Deccan Herald report.

Many Twitter users attacked him for not wearing his mask which was violating COVID-19 safety norms. One Twitter user said that Surya is able to flout all the laws and flaunt it. “Shouldn’t the Bangalore police charge him for all his infractions?”

Another user Rishi Vyas told him that Surya should be setting a good example and by not wearing a mask nor protective gear he was not taking the right precautions. Though, he commended him for leading a healthy lifestyle. There were few on social media who appreciated him for promoting cycling in Bangalore, a city infamous for its overcrowded roads and traffic snarls.