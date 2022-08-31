Tale of two Idgah grounds: One guarded like a fort, another buzzing with celebration

After the Karnataka HC order, while Ganesh Puja was celebrated at the Idgah ground in Hubbali, heavy security was deployed at the Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru to maintain its status quo and bar any such celebrations on its premises

There was thick security cover at the Idgah ground in Hubballi on Wednesday and so was the scene at the one in the state capital.

What separated both the namesakes was the grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration that was seen at the Hubbali Idgah maidan in north Karnataka. A four-feet tall Ganesha idol was installed at the pandal at the maidan and Vedic chanting filled the atmosphere. Right-wing leader and Sriram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik performed the special prayers to Lord Ganesha at the pandal.

The photographs of Lokamanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar were conspicuous at the pandal.

For the next three days, the idol of Ganesha will remain in Hubballi Idgah ground as per the permission given by the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC), which was upheld by the Karnataka High Court.

The scene at the Idgah Maidan at Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet was in sharp contrast to that in Hubbali. At least 10 contingents of Karnataka State Reserved Police and senior police officers were deployed at the spot to ensure that there was no one other than them on the ground till the Ganesha festival was over.

“We will not allow anyone to disturb peace here. The Supreme Court’s order on Idgah maidan in Chamarajpet (Bengaluru) will be strictly followed,” a senior police officer said on condition of anonymity.

Putting an end to a fiery controversy, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday allowed organising Ganesha Puja and the installation of Ganesha idol at the Huballi grounds, but refused to allow the same at the Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru by ordering a status quo.

A Hindu Janajagruti Samithi member said, “Throughout the next three days we will keep conducting ‘bhajans’ at the pandal (at Hubballi).”

(With inputs from agencies)