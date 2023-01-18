Suttur Jatra Mahotsava in Mysore to be held from Jan 18 to 23

For the past two years, the Jatra Mahotsava was conducted in a symbolic way with only pooja ceremonies due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year it will be on a grand scale

The famous Suttur Jatra in Mysore, Karnataka will be conducted in a grand manner for six days from Wednesday (January 18) to Monday (January 23) this year.

The Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Jatra Mahotsava is held on the banks of the Kapila river in Suttur taluk in Mysore.

For the past two years, the Jatra Mahotsava was conducted in a symbolic way with only pooja ceremonies due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also read: Quick guide to Mysore Dussehra fest; the legacy and what not to miss

Advertisement

This year, however, preparations have been going on to make it a large-scale festival, with the expectation of hosting lakhs of devotees. The organizers have planned several activities like religious programmes, cultural fest, sports competitions, agricultural fair, educational programmes, art exhibition, and mass weddings.

Several religious, political, and social dignitaries like the heads of different maths, the Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, the Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, and other leaders of the ruling BJP and opposition parties are expected to be present for the Jatra.