30 medical students from Karnataka college test positive for COVID

Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to know if the Omicron variant is active here

Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College in Kolar district of Karnataka has emerged as a COVID cluster with 30 students testing positive in the last four days.

None of the infected students has shown any serious symptoms so far and they have been admitted to a separate ward where their condition is said to be stable, said District Surveillance Officer Dr Charani.

After first few positive cases, the Kolar health department tested about 1,000 students and staff from the college. A total of 30 tested positive for the novel coronavirus. All the students were locals and nobody had any international travel history. The samples have been sent for genome sequencing to know what variant is active – Delta or Omicron.

Karnataka’s test positivity rate is at its lowest at 0.35%. The state has so far reported 31 Omicron cases, of which 15 have got a discharge.

On Friday (December 24), the state recorded 405 new COVID -19 cases, of which 254 were from Bengaluru Urban. The state’s total tally of infections stands at 3,003,969. The number of active cases is 7,251.

The Karnataka government has already put a ban on parties or mass gatherings between December 30 and January 2 in view of the festival season ahead.