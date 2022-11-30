Siddaramaiah biopic on cards ahead of polls; Vijay Sethupathi may play lead

Satya Ratnam may direct Rs 25-crore pan-India film, and Vijay Sethupathi or Prakash Raj may play Siddaramaiah; followers intend to convert biopic into votes in Karnataka Assembly polls

As the Karnataka Assembly elections draw closer, poll strategies are gaining momentum in the opposition Congress, particularly in former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s camp.

“Team Siddaramaiah” organised its leader’s 75th birthday bash on August 3 and kick-started the election campaign for the party, whether its leaders wanted it or not. Lakhs of Siddaramaiah followers showed his strength to party leaders as well as the ruling BJP government.

While Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar and other leaders had initially expressed their unhappiness indirectly, the strategy made all its leaders fall in line. The ruling BJP was also made to feel the heat. This time, the Siddaramaiah team has adopted a different strategy. It now wants to produce a biopic on the mass leader and convert it to Congress votes.

Team Siddaramaiah also believes the move will corner Shivakumar, who is aiming for the CM’s seat if the Congress wins the next election. Siddaramaiah’s birthday bash has already sent a signal within the party that he wants the CM’s chair again, and the movie stresses the same.

Inspiring life

Siddaramaiah, who hails from the Kuruba (shepherd) community, grazed sheep in his childhood and grew to become the CM of Karnataka. When he became the Finance Minister, a newspaper carried a cartoon of a shepherd finding it difficult to count his sheep. But he proved everyone wrong and tabled state budgets 13 times to become one of the best state finance ministers in the country.

Many such inspiring real stories are linked to his life. His love for folk dance is also well-known. Many incidents, connecting him to the common man, are worthy of a film, said a Congress leader.

According to insiders, Koppal district Congress president Shivaraj Tangadagi plans to produce a biopic on Siddaramaiah, with a production cost of Rs 25 crore. They plan to make it a pan-India movie, said the source.

In five languages

According to the plan, Satya Ratnam will direct the film. Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi or Prakash Rai (Raj) will play Siddaramaiah in the film, said insiders. The plan has been discussed with Siddaramaiah in detail, and he has given permission, said the sources. However, the veteran leader did not agree to act in the movie.

“Someone from Kanakagiri constituency has told me that they are producing a biopic on me and nothing else. I don’t know anything other than that, and I don’t have any interest in acting in the film. I don’t know anything about the script either,” said Siddaramaiah. “If the script is good, I will give permission,” he added while speaking to the media.

However, sources said former Information Department director Vishukuma will look into the script. Shivaraj Tangadagi and Siddaramaiah followers have already started a cinema production company called MS Creations. It will start production in January and release the film a month before the Assembly elections. It will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, sources said.

“We have decided to produce the film along with my friends. We have discussed it with Siddaramaiah, and we will meet him again in the first week of December,” said Tangadagi.

Apart from producing the movie, the team reportedly also plans to produce several reels and visuals to spread the message on social media and use Siddaramaiah’s charisma during the elections.