Security breach in Bengaluru airport before PM visit: Intruder caught at trolley gate

The accused from Assam tried to climb the wall of HAL Airport and hide there, just two days before the Prime Minister’s visit on November 11

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Intelligence Bureau are worried about a security breach by an intruder at highly secured HAL Airport in Bengaluru just two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on November 11.

A 36-year-old person tried to climb the walls of HAL Airport twice, was secured by the HAL security staff after he entered the airport and tried to hide at around 12.50 am on November 9.

The accused had arrived in Bengaluru from Assam on November 6.

Hiding at the trolley gate

Advertisement

The accused has been identified as Mukunda Khaund from Aunibareli, in Assam’s Sonithpur district. The security staff (dog squad) caught the intruder, who was hiding at the trolley gate inside this defence airport, and later handed him over to the Jurisdictional police station.

Also read: Cyber security integral to national security: Amit Shah

The accused has been booked under the Indian Official Secrets Act 1923. It deals with the issue of spying and putting the nation’s confidential information at risk of revelation. He has also been booked under IPC 418 (cheating with knowledge that wrongful loss may ensue to a person whose interest offender is bound to protect), IPC 511 (attempts to commit offences) and IPC 379 (committing theft).

Security breach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at HAL Airport on November 11 by a special flight of the Indian Airforce and later he went to the Vidhana Soudha and other places by road. The intruder entered the airport two days before the PM’s visit. This has worried the ministry of home affairs (MHA), sources said.

As the accused, working in a private security firm, hails from Assam, a state bordering China, the MHA has asked the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Karnataka police to investigate thoroughly. Though the local police are claiming that the accused might have entered the airport after having alcohol, IB is interrogating the accused.

Sources said the accused has been questioned on various things, including whether he has any contacts with China or any other agencies.

The has a smartphone with two mobile numbers booked in the name of Bishikha Khaund (wife) and Purobi Doley (yet to be traced). The agencies are checking his credentials and scanning his call details. They are also checking whether he has taken any photographs of the airport on his mobile and whether he has forwarded them to somebody.

Trying to steal metal?

The accused is claiming that he is a mason and came to Bengaluru in search of a job, but he is not revealing why he came to the airport. Though the police are saying that he could have entered there to steal, entering the compound wall is not an easy task, said an official to The Federal.

When the HAL police interrogated him, he was said to have revealed that he jumped from the compound wall into the airport to steal metal. Later he changed his version and claimed that he was drunk and came near the airport and hid. His changing statements made the police suspicious and further interrogation was conducted. His photos and other details have been sent to Assam police for more information.

Also read: Journalists acting against national security will lose govt accreditation

As per the CCTV footage, the accused first tried to jump the HAL compound wall near watchtower 3. Later he succeeded in jumping into the airport premises near the trolley gate. Both the gates are highly secured as the airport is considered a Defence sensitive area and the accused trying to enter from there is a serious matter, said an official with the HAL Airport.