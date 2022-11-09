Satish Jarkiholi: Sugar baron of Belgavi in a relentless fight against superstition

The KPCC working president is under fire from BJP and his party for his controversial statement about the Persian origin of “Hindu.” But for the atheist, such remarks and actions are not new

The BJP in Karnataka was worrying about the Congress, which has been gaining momentum ahead of the assembly elections, thanks to the Bharat Jodo Yatra. But, the Pradesh Congress Committee working president Satish Jarkiholi has become an “anti-hero” for his party by stating that the word “Hindu” is of Persian origin and has a “dirty” meaning.

Jarkiholi’s controversial statement has embarrassed the party at the national level. Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, who initiated the Bharat Jodo Yatra with the motto of “Unite for India; to come together and strengthen our nation,” is reportedly worried about Jarkiholi’s statement.

Though party leaders asked Jarkiholi to issue a clarification and offer regret, he did not yield to them and stuck to his words. He defended himself saying he was referring to what has been written and published. He ruled out seeking an apology, saying he was ready for a debate on the issue. He even offered to resign as a legislator if he is proved wrong in the debate.

BJP finds “anti-Hindu” weapon

BJP, which has been searching for a weapon to prove Congress as an “anti-Hindu party,” has found it in Jarkiholi’s statement. Earlier, Congress veteran Siddaramaiah used to make statements related to Tipu Sultan, eating beef, the Hijab issue, etc., embarrassing himself and the party. This time, Sunil Kanugolu’s strategy team has advised party leaders not to make any such statements as the Assembly election draws near. But the KPCC working president’s statement threatens to undo it all. Even as the BJP and its allies brandish the “anti-Hindu” weapon, Jarkiholi’s refusal to seek an apology has made the Congress helpless.

According to a senior Congress leader, the party must take serious note of the issue and expel Jarkiholi from the post of KPCC Working President. The damage has been already done. “But to save the party from it, AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge should take a decision on Jarkiholi, even at the cost of losing one assembly seat (Jarkiholi’s Yemkanmardi). It will save the party from the bigger issue of losing Hindu votes,” he added.

Another leader alleged that Satish Jarkiholi is now moving away from the Siddaramaiah camp and is in touch with the JDS, which is trying to rope in one of the Jarkiholi brothers to grow its base in the Belagavi region. It cannot be ruled out since a person known for his political strategies is making such a statement at a time when the Congress is trying to return to power in Karnataka, he added.

Jarkiholi’s fight against superstition

Jarkiholi has a direct connection with the Congress high command and is now facing the wrath of his leaders for his awkward statement. The close confidant of Siddaramaiah from Janata Dal days was a minister in his Cabinet. Jarkiholi resigned from the Cabinet, citing a need for more time for social service when Siddaramaiah visited Tirupati for “Venkatesh Darshan.”

Jarkiholi is an atheist and has always been against superstition. He was also a prime force behind the Anti-Superstition Bill, which the Siddaramaiah government passed as the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and the Black Magic Act.

He has always been against Hindu rituals and practices and started an NGO called Manava Bandhutva Vedike in the name of Mahatma Gandhi, Basaveshwara, Ambedkar, Narayana Guru, and Kuvempu. He conducted many programmes against superstitions and even slept with his team on burial grounds to prove there were no devils or monsters.

Once, journalist-cum-activist Gauri Lankesh wrote about him in an article: “…he chose to swim against the tide of blind faith.” She mentioned that Jarkiholi was observing December 6 (the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar) as Anti-Superstition Day by spending the day and night in graveyards.

Jarkiholi has often spoken out against astrologers’ advice about eclipses and their evil effects. He once tried to prove astrologers wrong by having food during an eclipse at a programme he organised. His basic thinking is, “There are no gods or ghosts.”

Jarkiholi once also owned a news channel called Samaya TV. According to him, its purpose was to promote rationalism. The powerful Valmiki community (ST) leader of Belgavi once stated, “I don’t care if I lose power. But I will continue to fight against superstition.”

The sugar baron of Belgavi

Jarkiholi belongs to a powerful political family and the three Jarkiholi brothers run sugar factories in Belgavi and bordering Maharashtra region worth crores of rupees.

He is second among his brothers. His elder brother, Ramesh Jarkiholi, a former minister in the BSY government, was poached into the BJP in “operation Lotus” to topple the JDS-Congress coalition government. Later, he had to quit after being involved in an alleged sex-tape case. Former minister Balachandra Jarkiholi, Bimasahi, and Lakhan are his younger brothers.

Close friends say Satish Jarkiholi is a “single-man army” with innovative ideas. “He speaks less but makes rational statements. However, he sometimes speaks when there is no necessity. It has been brought to his notice many times, but he never cares,” said a former friend.

A person who worked with Jarkiholi in the Manava Bandhutva Vedike (MBV) said he often makes such statements in MBV meetings. “This time, someone recorded a video and circulated it with a political intention,” the person said.

One Jarkiholi is a minister, always!

It is a widespread rumour in state politics that one of the three Jarkiholi brothers (Ramesh, Satish, or Balachandra) will be a minister in all recent state governments. Satish was minister in the Congress-JDS coalition government under Dharam Singh, in the Siddaramaiah cabinet, and in the JDS-Congress coalition government of HD Kumaraswamy. Ramesh Jarkiholi was a minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet and, later, in the BJP government under BSY. Balachandra was the minister in HD Kumaraswamy’s coalition government in 2004 and then joined BJP to became a minister in the BSY government in 2008.

Thus, the talk of the town is that one of them will be in JDS, one in Congress, and one in BJP, and one of them will certainly become a minister. After Ramesh had to quit his minister’s berth due to the alleged sex scam, Balachandra tried to replace him as Ramesh wished. However, he could not attain it because the BJP high command decided not to give importance to family politics.

It is said that Ramesh or Balachandra may return to the cabinet soon, as it will be extended. Meanwhile, the BJP, Congress, and JDS cannot neglect the three brothers simply because the Belagavi belt is their stronghold and they are from the dominant Valmiki Nayaka community.

It is also said that the brothers change their political views accordingly when they join a party, but Satish Jarkiholi stands apart from the rest. He has never changed his views on social justice or superstitions and followed Siddaramaiah to Congress from JDS. It is a known fact that he backed Siddaramaiah when the latter was in a political crisis.