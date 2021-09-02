RT-PCR upon arrival must at Bengaluru airport for travellers from select countries

The guidelines were revised in view of the new mutations in the SARS-Cov-2 virus

Travellers reaching Bengaluru airport from the UK, Europe, middle-eastern countries, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe must undergo compulsory RT-PCR test, stated a Karnataka government advisory issued on Thursday (September 2).

The guidelines were revised for international arrivals from select countries in view of the new mutations in the SARS-Cov-2 virus.

The state government is more concerned about passengers coming from Brazil and South Africa. Such passengers will be required to undergo the RT-PCR test at the Kempegowda International Airport and leave only after getting a negative report. Those from other countries can undergo the test and leave the airport immediately. They will be communicated the results through tele-conferencing.

A separate set of COVID-19 protocols has been issued for people coming from Kerala. This was necessitated because a large number of students and working professionals, entering Karnataka from Kerala with negative RT-PCR reports, were testing positive for the coronavirus during the repeat test. Many such cases were reported from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of late.

At present, people coming from Kerala have to compulsorily bring negative RT-PCR test certificates not older than 72 hours, irrespective of their vaccination status. Students coming from Kerala are quarantined. The night curfew (9 pm to 5 am) and weekend curfew (9 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday) continue in Dakshina Kannada district.