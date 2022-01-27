Reports of BJP legislators’ defection to Congress a lie: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said insecurity is haunting Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah as he thinks that “state Congress president DK Shivakumar has overtaken him”.

“The tussle between these two will force many in Congress to desert their party in the coming days. There is no question of anyone from BJP going there,” Bommai said.

Addressing a press conference, he took a dig at Shivakumar, who is claiming that many in the BJP are set to join Congress.

“First, he [Shivakumar] had claimed that many BJP MLAs are in contact with him and they are about to join him. Now, he is claiming that they would join Congress when the elections approach. It means his earlier statement was a lie,” Bommai said.

Advertisement

The CM claimed there was an “internal tussle within Congress”.

“The Congress is non-existent in Uttar Pradesh assembly election. It is losing power in Punjab. It is nowhere in a position to win in Goa. So Congress will become irrelevant after the assembly election in five states. Its effect would be felt on the Karnataka Congress too,” he said.

Asked if any Congress MLA was in touch with the BJP, Bommai said: “I have not said anything like that.”

Replying to a question about former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s statement that nobody could form a government without JD-S’ support after the election, Bommai said: “It has always been his wish. He feels that a hung mandate would give him the freedom.”

Earlier, Siddaramaiah had reiterated that a few BJP and JD(S) leaders were in touch with him. “Whoever wants to join Congress by agreeing to the party ideology is welcome. I have not voluntarily reached out to anyone but have interacted with everyone who has gotten in touch with me,” he said.