Rapido bike driver, friend rape woman passenger in Bengaluru

A Rapido bike driver and his friend allegedly raped a 22-year-old woman in Bengaluru on the intervening night between Friday (November 25) and Saturday (November 26), police said.

The woman, hailing from Kerala, had hired a Rapido bike to get dropped from one friend’s place to another friend’s place in Electronic City area.

According to a police source, the victim is from Kerala. “On the way, the bike driver took advantage and took her to his place, where he along with his friend have raped her. There was another woman along with them during the crime, who cooperated and then tried to hush it up,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy said.

Also read: Kannauj child found bleeding near PWD guest house was raped: Police

Advertisement

Reddy said when the victim suffered from pain in her body parts on Saturday afternoon, she visited a doctor for medical help, following which the police got the information.

“Police immediately registered an FIR and swung into action and arrested all the accused. Also evidence has been collected from the spot with the help of forensic lab experts,” he said.

According to police, of the two accused, one was a Rapido bike driver and the other worked at a mobile store. One accused had a criminal case against him in the past.

(With agencies inputs)