Prohibitory orders issued in Belagavi amid violence on border row

On Friday, pro-Maharashtra activists vandalised Kannada freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna’s statue and hurled stones at government vehicles in protest against the disfiguring of a Shivaji statue by pro-Kannada activists in Bengaluru

Prohibitory orders including ban on large gatherings were issued in Karnataka’s Belagavi on Saturday after pro-Maharashtra activists vandalised Kannada freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna’s statue and hurled stones at government vehicles as a protest staged by them, against the disfiguring of a Shivaji statue in Maharashtra by pro-Kannada activists, turned violent.

According to the Police Commissioner’s office, the prohibitory order is imposed under Section 144 CrPC from 8 am on December 18 to 6 pm on December 19, for Belagavi police commissionerate area, which comprises Belagavi taluk.

“I have given instruction to police to take strict action against those who damaged Sangolli Rayanna’s statue here in Belagavi on Friday night. Strict action will be taken against those who smeared ink on Shivaji’s statue in Bengaluru. I appeal to the people, for the sake of politics, don’t insult legends like Shivaji Maharaj and Sangolli Rayanna,” Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told reporters.

The incidents occurred when the city is hosting the winter session of state legislature at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

Condemning the incidents as “unruly”, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he has directed the Home Minister to take strict action against those trying to disturb peace and order following which some arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, the Bommai said, “Incidents like stone pelting, causing damage to public property and government vehicles is illegal, so police have been directed to take long term measures, so that such incidents don’t recur.”

Stating that such acts of defacing statues of national heroes was not right, Bommai said these leaders belong to every community and need to be respected.

He said the timing of the incident when the legislature is in session will also be a part of the investigation.

The matter came to light after president of Sangolli Rayanna Sene Shivaraj Holimath on Saturday complained to the Tilakwadi police that the statue of Sangolli Rayanna kept in the front of his house at Angol and was yet to be installed damaged by some people on Friday night. He said the miscreants damaged the statue and sped away when he raised an alarm.

According to police, the statue has been shifted to Tilakwadi police station and a police force has been deployed in the area.

Earlier in an incident in North Belagavi, a crowd gathered near Sambhaji Circle around midnight and started shouting slogans and began pelting government and police vehicles with stones. They reportedly resorted to violence after news broke about alleged desecration of Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Bengaluru. Police intervened and brought the situation under control, official sources said.

Report say the build up to the incidents began on December 13 when the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti, staged a protest outside the state Assembly, in support of its longstanding demand to integrate Belagavi with Maharashtra. In response, pro-Kannada outfits smeared ink on Samiti leader Deepak Dalvi’s face. The perpetrators were arrested for the act.

However, supporters of the Samiti, retaliated by burning the Kannada flag in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur on Tuesday. The Shivaji statue was desecrated with black ink the next night.

Home Minister Jnanendra said police have been directed to take merciless action against those involved in such act, and an FIR has been registered in connection with the incidents and some arrests have been made.

The smearing of ink on the Shivaji statue has been condemned by the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

“While on one hand, PM Modi honoured Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Kashi, and on the other hand our Maharaj is insulted in Karnataka…These angering scenes are from BJP ruled Karnataka’s Bengaluru. We strongly condemn this!!! High time the Hindus Arise and awake!!,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted.

Former chief ministers BS Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah, HD Kumaraswamy, and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar among others have condemned the incidents and have asked the government and police to take strict action against the miscreants. Most of them have appealed to people to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies)