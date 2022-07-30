Praveen murder: ABVP members create ruckus at Karnataka home minister’s house

The ABVP members protested and raised slogans against Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Jnanendra

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were detained in Bengaluru on Saturday (July 30) after they tried to barge into Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s official residence.

In an embarrassment to the ruling BJP government in the state, the ABVP, an all-India student organisation affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), protested outside the home minister’s house demanding a ban on SDPI and PFI.

The ABVP members raised slogans against Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Jnanendra. Later, they tried to barge into the home minister’s house. The minister was not at his home and was away in Shimoga. Police swung into action and detained them.

The JC Nagar Police have registered an FIR against 30 ABVP activists. They are yet to be released.

“ABVP workers staged a protest (outside my residence) demanding a ban on organisations like SDPI in the wake of incidents like DG Halli, KG Halli riots and the recent killing of BJP worker Praveen,” Jnanendra said.

“I understand their sentiments, and the government is also thinking in that regard. I will invite ABVP members and talk to them,” he added.

Despite police security, the ABVP members created a ruckus at the home minister’s house by breaking flower pots and kicking the locked door of the house.

‘Intelligence failure’

Bengaluru Police said the ABVP had sought permission for a silent protest to submit a memorandum, but suddenly they turned violent.

This, according to a senior police officer, amounts to intelligence failure.

Bangalore police commissioner Pratap Reddy has ordered a probe into the security breach at the home minister’s house. He said that based on the findings of the investigation, action will be taken against those involved.

Police sources told The Federal that the state intelligence department would have gathered information after the state-wide protests following three murders including the killing of BJYM worker Praveen Nettaru, reported in the last one week.

“The intelligence department should have gathered inputs which would have helped the police to take up additional security measures. However in this case (protest at home minister’s house), there seems to be a lapse on the part of the intelligence wing,” police sources said.

At the home minister’s residence, a security audit has been done by the DCP and as many as 50 police personnel have been deployed. The police have set up Nakabandi (blockade) and are checking vehicles to prevent any such incidents again.

Trouble has been brewing in sections of the ruling BJP after the murder of Praveen. The BJP’s young wing has witnessed hundreds of resignations in protest.

On Thursday, state police arrested two persons from Dakshina Kannada district in connection with the murder of Praveen.

They have been identified as Zakir (29) from Savanoor and Mohammed Shafiq (27) from Bellare. They reportedly have links to the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Another police team has left for Kerala in the hunt for the main accused.

Praveen’s murder is said to be in retaliation to the death of one Masood who was killed allegedly by one Sudhir and his group, who are supposedly members of a pro-Hindu group.