Post-crash train cancellations leave 1,500 stranded at Bengaluru’s SMVT

Karnataka government, civic agency arrange food, water, and mobile toilets for stranded passengers

The cancellation of trains following Friday’s (June 2) devastating crash in Odisha has led to a crisis at SMVT or Byappanahalli railway station in Bengaluru. More than 1,500 passengers are stuck at the station, most of them labourers.

On the directions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the labour department and the Bengaluru civic agency on Sunday (June 4) arranged food, water, and mobile toilets for the passengers stuck at the railway station.

The passengers were left stranded after their trains to Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, and other states were cancelled following the triple train collision in Odisha’s Bahanaga on Friday.

Various social organisations, too, joined hands to serve the passengers stuck at the railway station.

