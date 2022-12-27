PM Modi’s brother, family injured in car accident near Mysuru, hospitalised

Prahlad Modi was on his way to Bandipur with his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi and his family members were injured on Tuesday when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near Mysuru, police said.

Sources said Prahlad, his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson were in the car besides the driver. They were shifted to JSS Hospital for treatment. According to police, their injuries are “minor” in nature.

The accident took place near Kadakola around 1.30 pm when the car, on the way to Bandipur, reportedly hit a road divider. Mysuru SP Seema Latkar visited the spot and the hospital, sources said.

(With agency inputs)