Plan to expand NH through Bandipur Tiger Reserve sparks row

The National Board for Wildlife prohibits widening of roads passing through Protected Areas. Besides, the NHAI proposal is not supported by an Environment Impact Assessment report

It is a familiar debate: conservation Vs development. Should roads, infrastructure etc be developed at the cost of our ever-shrinking forests? Or should we give priority to saving our natural biodiversity, even if it means some inconvenience to motorists?

When the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) directly approached the Union Ministry of Environment (MoEFCC) to seek its permission to divert nearly 24 acres of Bandipur Tiger Reserve land in Karnataka for expansion of the existing highway, nature lovers asked if such an expansion is really needed.

The NHAI wants to expand the existing highway NH-181 (earlier called NH-67) from Melukamanahalli to Kekkanahalla, to facilitate movement of tourists going to Ooty and nearby scenic locations.

To acquire land under a national park, Environment Impact Assessment is a must. The NHAI has, however, claimed that such an assessment is not needed at all. In fact, the Karnataka forest department too is in the dark about such a proposal.

The Bandipur Tiger Reserve, spread on 874 square kilometre land, houses a variety of flora and fauna and is the biggest home for tigers in Karnataka – the state having second largest tiger population in the country. Every year, countless number of reptiles, mammals and amphibians get killed in road accidents in the reserve. Activists say further expanding the road will only make life difficult for the wild animals.

Some years back, the Karnataka High Court too banned movement of vehicles, barring emergency vehicles and 16 public transport buses, on NH-181 and NH-766, in areas that pass through Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Wildlife activist Guruprasad Timmapur told The Indian Express: “This highway already has a huge impact on wildlife by obstructing the movement of animals, mortality of wildlife due to vehicular accidents, impact on wildlife behaviour, pollution due to waste and noise.”

The NHAI did not approach the Karnataka forest department for permission, as is mandatory when seeking land under national parks or reserves. Principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) Vijaykumar Gogi said, “The law does not allow NHAI to directly approach the Union government. The proposal, if any, should have first come to the state forest department and then we would take it to the Wildlife Board.”

Guidelines for Roads in Protected Areas, framed by the National Board for Wildlife, states that roads should not be expanded in Protected Areas like core critical tiger habitats. If needed, roads can be repaired but its width cannot be increased.

Former Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, (Head of Forest Forces), Karnataka, B.K. Singh told The Indian Express: “The widening of roads should be rejected permanently and the case should not be allowed to be reopened every now and then.”