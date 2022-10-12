Ola, Uber continue to operate autos in Karnataka despite ban, warning

"We will not take action against the autorickshaws but only the taxi aggregators will be fined. We will fine the company ₹5,000 per vehicle," transport commissioner Kumar said.

Despite the Karnataka government’s ban, and a warning that it would fine mobile app-based aggregators ₹5,000 per three-wheeler if they operate autorickshaws, the services were still available on Wednesday (October 12).

The state government had issued a notice to Ola, Uber and other taxi aggregators for violating the Karnataka On-demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rule 2016 by illegally operating autorickshaws and overcharging customers.

However, the cab aggregators have shown no sign of falling in line with the government order.

“We had given them three days to stop their services. We also had asked them in our notice to furnish details if they have any to us in this duration. They have not responded yet. So, the enforcement will start from tomorrow,” a senior transport department official told PTI on Sunday.

Transport commissioner THM Kumar said, “The department will write to cyber division to stop auto rickshaw services because we cannot do it directly… We will not take action against the autorickshaws but only the taxi aggregators will be fined. We will fine the company ₹5,000 per vehicle.”

The cab aggregators were charging exorbitant fares for their autorickshaw rides.

Ola, Uber Taxi Drivers and Owners Association president Tanveer Ahmed said they were charging ₹125 for 2km when it was ₹30 in auto-rickshaws with fixed meters.

“Auto rickshaws have already been fixed with meters and are supposed to charge ₹30 per 2km, however, in autos that run on Ola, Uber or Rapido apps, there have been instances of customers being charged over ₹125, and this is done because of mobile meters. Hence, we welcome the decision of the government,” Ahmed was quoted as saying by New Indian Express.

Despite the ban by the government, services were available in Bengaluru. However, there were delays and disruptions, according to a Deccan Herald report.

Sarita Karthik, a homemaker from Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru, told the newspaper that regular auto rickshaws have been demanding fares on par with apps, if not more, for some time.

“In my locality, it is almost impossible for me to get a regular auto. So Ola and Uber autos are my only option. I booked an Uber auto. The driver picked me up only after cancelling the trip and asked me to pay whatever price the service showed. I did,” she said.

Another resident from Bengaluru’s Konanakunte Cross, said, “I use Uber daily as regular autos charge the same as Uber. I used it today as well. However, I have noticed that there has been a slight drop in the fares over the last couple of days.”

(With inputs from agencies)