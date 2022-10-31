Now buy Bengaluru Metro tickets on WhatsApp; here’s step-by-step guide

"The purchased mobile QR tickets are valid till the end of the revenue service of the day. However, if the commuter is performing the journey, he may trigger the cancellation of the ticket on the same day upon which the amount will be refunded," BMRCL said.

Starting tomorrow (November 1), you can buy Bengaluru Metro tickets on WhatsApp, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced on Monday (October 31).

“On the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava, from 1st November 2022, BMRCL will be bringing in additional convenience to the commuters of Namma Metro. Henceforth, Metro commuters who are having a smartphone can avoid the hassles of standing in front of ticket counters for purchasing tickets,” BMRCL said in a media release.

Also read: Karnataka clears plan to extend Bengaluru Metro all the way to Hosur

Single-journey QR tickets are available for purchase online via WhatsApp and also through the Namma Metro app. QR tickets are being offered at 5% discount over the token fare, BMRCL said.

Advertisement

BMRCL said it is the “first metro in the Global Transit Space to introduce an end-to-end ticketing system on WhatsApp”.

How to buy Bengaluru Metro tickets on WhatsApp?

Save the official BMRCL WhatsApp chatbot number +91 8105556677 and start the interaction with the bot by sending “Hi” message and click on “QR tickets” option.

Then tap on “Buy Ticket” and enter the boarding station name (you can search from the list).

Then choose the destination station and proceed to confirm ticket details.

Further, you will have payment options to pay via WhatsApp Pay or other online payment. Proceed to pay and complete the UPI transaction.

Once the payment is successful then your QR ticket code will appear on your screen.

You can scan the QR code to enter and exit the terminal.

The chatbot is available for both Android and iOS users in both Kannada and English languages.

Features available on WhatsApp chatbot

Options to converse in Kannada and English

Purchase of QR tickets

Recharge of metro smart cards

Journey planner: to locate the nearest metro stations from the current location of commuters; to get train departure timings at different stations; to obtain fare information between any two stations.

Validity of QR tickets

“The purchased mobile QR tickets are valid till the end of the revenue service of the day. However, if the commuter is performing the journey, he may trigger the cancellation of the ticket on the same day upon which the amount will be refunded,” BMRCL said.