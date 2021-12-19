No post permanent: Karnataka CM triggers rumours of exit

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in an emotional address to the people of his constituency Shiggaon in this district said nothing is permanent in this world including posts and positions, fuelling speculation in some quarters about his possible exit.

“Nothing is eternal in this world. This life itself is not forever. We dont know how long we will be here in such a situation, these posts and positions are also not forever. I am aware of this fact every moment,” he said.

In an expression of gratitude to the people of his constituency, Bommai said he is only Basavaraj for them and not the Chief Minister.

The CM was addressing people after inaugurating the statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma, the 19th Century queen of Kittur in Belagavi district, who fought against the British.

“I have always been saying that outside this place (Shiggaon) I was Home Minister and Irrigation Minister in the past, but once I was in, I remained just Basavaraj for you all.

Today as a Chief Minister I am saying that once I come to Shiggaon, I may be Chief Minister outside but amongst you, I will remain as the same Basavaraj Bommai because the name Basavaraj is permanent and not the posts”, he said.

There have been rumours in some quarters that Bommai is likely to be replaced.

The CM is reportedly suffering from knee related problem, and may undergo treatment abroad but there was no official word on this.

The Chief Minister who turned emotional twice recalled how affectionately he was fed Rotti (Jowar Roti) and Navane (foxtail millet) rice every time he came to his constituency as Basavaraj.

“I dont have great things to say. If I could live up to your expectations, thats enough for me. I believe that no power is bigger than your love and trust.

I try my best not to talk to you in an emotional way but sentiments overwhelm me after seeing you all,” Bommai said in a choking manner.

Noting that there was a huge responsibility on his shoulders to plan a comprehensive development of the state and to respond to the demands and requests of every community.

The Chief Minister said, “he always kept his conscience awake every moment and in his every deed”.

Bommai took over as Chief Minister on July 28 after B S Yediyurappa resigned on the day he completed two years in office.

