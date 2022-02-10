A businessman in Bengaluru allegedly lost ₹1.85 lakh after he was phished clicked on a scam link that asked to pay for his Netflix account.

Raghavendra, a businessman from SJP Road, central Bengaluru, said he had gotten a email on February 1which said his Netflix subscription had been “withheld” due to payment issues. It asked him to pay the requisite fee to ensure further access to the video streaming platform.

Raghavendra, without verifying the email, because it looked perfectly legitimate, went on to click a link and filled in his credit card details and paid the amount.

Moments later, he found that ₹1,85,757 had been taken from the card, without him having done any such transaction.

Advertisement

Soon he realised that he had been phished, and found that the email had been sent not by the official Netflix account but by nfxclienteindia@xtra.co.nz.

The businessman then filed a complaint at the Central CEN Crime police station.

Police registered a case under IPC section 420 (cheating) and said it was investigating the matter.