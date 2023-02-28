Namaskar politics: Reading into Modi’s ‘special’ treatment of Yediyurappa in Shivamogga

The PM bowed before the BJP veteran in Karnataka, showed him a lot of courtesy, and none of this went unnoticed

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa may have announced his retirement from electoral politics. But, that did not stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi from giving a lot of importance to the veteran Lingayat leader at a recent public event.

Modi, who was on his fifth visit this year to the poll-bound state on Monday (February 27), inaugurated the Shivamogga Airport, while BS Yediyurappa (BSY) was celebrating his 80th birthday at the same place, which is his home turf.

Notably, Modi not only extensively lauded the former CM’s political contribution in his speech, but also bowed his head and offered a namaskar to BSY. The significance of the gesture was not lost on people at the event.

From the time Modi reached the venue, he pointedly shook hands with BSY before coming onto the stage. Also, he kept BSY close to him on the stage and expressed his love and respect for the veteran Karnataka leader. He also held BSY’s hand while waving to the crowd.

Watch: Yediyurappa over Bommai?

BSY, meanwhile, also publicly displayed his respect for Modi. When BSY bowed his head before Modi as he was going to deliver his speech on the stage, the latter quickly stood up and acknowledged BSY with a respectful namaskar.

Giving BSY special attention

Also, Modi’s overt concern for BSY did not go unnoticed as well. When BSY started to cough while delivering his speech, Modi quickly instructed people to give him water. But, Special Protection Group (SPG) rules do not allow water bottles on the platform during the Prime Minister’s programme and so a few MLAs ran helter-skelter but could not find any water.

Then Modi ordered the SPG personnel sitting behind him to give BSY a glass of water from his own bottle. (The Prime Minister’s drinking water is usually tested by two or three doctors) After drinking the water BSY continued his speech.

BSY recalled how the former Prime Minister, the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was present on his 60th birthday celebrations and now he was happy to have Modi on the occasion of his 80th birthday. In his speech, BSY also pointed out in an indirect fashion that though he had worked hard for the BJP party to come to power in the state, he had enjoyed power for only seven years.

In his long political career, he had spent a lot of time building the party, he stressed. The former CM is one of the chief architects of the BJP in Karnataka and helped install the first BJP government in south India, opening the gates of the south for the saffron party. He is also the tallest political figure from the Lingayat community.

BSY’s troubled past with the BJP

A year and half ago, when BSY had to unceremoniously step down from his post as CM, it was widely believed in political circles that the party had treated BSY unfairly. In this situation, the Opposition Congress also tried to jump in and gain political advantage by wooing the Lingayats in the absence of a politically active BSY.

But, Modi is now clearly sending out a message that BSY is a key figure in the party and the BJP is not sidelining him in any way.

It may be recalled that in the past, BSY had been asked to step down by the BJP top brass since he was facing graft charges. Later, he launched his own party Karnataka Janata Party (KJP) and eight MLAs from his party won in the 2013 Assembly elections.

Back then, it was Modi and the then BJP president Amit Shah who had brought BSY back into the party fold before the Parliamentary elections. It was in that election that Modi was contesting as a PM candidate. Later, BSY was made president of the BJP’s state unit and the Modi-BSY combine campaigns brought the BJP 104 seats in the Assembly elections in 2018.

Once again, BSY was asked to step down from the CM post and this time, it was largely due to his age (then he was 78-years-old). However, the BJP’s attempts to try out next-level leaders has not really worked for them.

According to analysts, the BJP wants to rope in BSY for the upcoming elections as he is not only a powerful Lingayat leader but a mass leader in the state like Siddaramaiah and HD Devegowda. The BJP wants the charismatic BSY on their side to face the Assembly elections and the 2024 Parliament elections, and this is probably why the Karnataka leader is getting special treatment from PM Modi.

Significance of the gesture

BSY has always shown his respect for Modi, even when both leaders were CMs. After Modi became PM and a powerful figure, BSY was often criticised on social media and by the Opposition, for his servile attitude towards Modi.

But, the tables have turned. Modi’s visit to Shivamogga to celebrate BSY’s birthday and bowing down to BSY in respect and saluting him shows that the former Karnataka CM’s stature is being elevated by the party high command.

This may be largely motivated by the results of the party’s internal surveys showing a lesser number of BJP MLAs are expected to win in the Assembly elections in May this year, as compared to the 2018 elections. But, whatever the reason, the political warhorse, BSY, is now back to being a force to reckon with in his party.