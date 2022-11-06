Murder of former IB officer in Mysuru caught on camera

The death of the 82-year-old former IB officer, which was initially believed to be a road accident, now appears to be a well-planned murder

Former IB officer RK Kulkarni was found dead on Friday evening in Manas Gangotri area of ​​Mysuru when he had gone for regular his evening walk The death on Friday evening of the 82-year-old former Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, which was initially believed to be a road accident, now appears to be a murder.

It was initially believed to be a case of hit and run but accessed CCTV footage from near the incident site shows that a car deliberately crushed him. The police have now started searching for that car, considering it a murder. At present, the reason for the murder is not clear.

Graphic content. Viewer discretion advised

RK Kulkarni had retired 23 years ago.

Mysuru Police Commissioner Chandragupta said, “We got preliminary information that an accident took place on November 4 at 5.30 pm at Manasa Gangotri where an 83-year-old person was killed after being hit by a car.

“When we investigated it thoroughly, we arrived at the conclusion that it was not an accident but a murder and accordingly, we started our investigation. Three investigation teams led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police Narasimharaja jurisdiction have been constituted,” he said.

“We got suspicious after we found that there were no number plates on the vehicle. There are some leads that we cannot disclose now,” Chandragupta further said.