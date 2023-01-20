Modi’s ‘pep talk’ to BSY draws attention as BJP faces crisis in Karnataka

BJP central leaders know that ignoring Yediyurappa, who has the support of the strong Lingayat community, in the only South Indian state where the party is in power, could be a setback for it

The BJP’s central leadership is said to have advised former chief minister BS Yediyurappa to be involved in party affairs in Karnataka, as it is facing a leadership crisis.

During Yediyurappa’s visit to Delhi to attend the BJP National Executive Committee meeting on January 16 and 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly called him and they had an hour-long discussion. During the meeting, Modi is said to have advised Yediyurappa about various issues the Karnataka government is facing as the elections draw closer.

Why BSY is upset

Yediyurappa, who is a member of the BJP’s parliamentary board committee, is not believed to have a good relationship with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, as he reportedly feels the latter ignores him. Also, Yediyurappa is reportedly worried about the party’s state unit ignoring him.

Advertisement

Also read: Yediyurappa’s veiled warning ahead of polls: ‘No one can finish me off politically’

At the same time, Yediyurappa’s second son BY Vijayendra, reportedly wants to be in the Bommai Cabinet, and the proposal is being avoided. It is said to have made Yediyurappa unhappy. According to the party insiders, Yediyurappa was absent from Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s programme in Mandya in December, as he went on a tour to Singapore. His son Vijayendra, who has a grip on Mandya politics, was not invited to the programmes, and Yediyurappa reportedly saw this as an indication of being avoided and did not attend the programme. Also, he has been keeping himself away from the BJP’s Jana Sankalpa Yatre, the rallies to reach people in various districts.

Also, the anti-Yediyurappa team in the BJP is said to have alleged that his sympathy is for Gali Janardhana Reddy, the mining baron who launched a separate party, which will divide BJP votes in the Kalyana Karnataka region. Also, they are miffed with Yediyurappa’s silence as the Bommai government faces several allegations, including the recent Santro Ravi case.

Santro Ravi is an accused in several cases, including the PSI scam, and opposition parties have alleged that Ravi had connections with the MLAs in Mumbai as HD Kumaraswamy’s coalition government was toppled.

PM’s meeting with BSY

The fact that PM Modi held a separate discussion with Yediyurappa has created a lot of curiosity in political circles. It is said that Modi advised him to be part of election strategies in Karnataka, as the Assembly polls draw near.

Sources said the central leadership has also advised him to keep away from any controversies. Also, he has been asked to mentor MLAs and other leaders, as he has vast political experience and knowledge of Karnataka politics — from the panchayat level to the capital.

Also read: Yediyurappa-like strong Lingayat leader eludes BJP in Karnataka

The discussion reportedly covered the scam allegations being faced by the Bommai government and the Santro Ravi issue, which the Congress and JDS are highlighting to embarrass the party. Also, they reportedly discussed the Panchamasali Lingayat’s demand, the clashes between the BJP leaders, the launch of Janardhana Reddy’s party, and the impact of these issues while facing the election. A source said Modi asked him to be part of the party in dealing with election strategies.

BSY’s importance for party

After Yediyurappa was removed from the CM’s post, he was not given any important position in the BJP. He is confined to the BJP central parliamentary seat. But central leaders know that ignoring Yediyurappa, who has the support of the strong Lingayat community in the only state in South India where the BJP is in power, could be a setback for the party.

As the government under Bommai, who succeeded Yediyurappa, faces a series of corruption allegations, the party high command is worried that if the state election is held under his leadership, there is a possibility of a huge setback for the BJP in the state.

The BJP central leadership asked Yediyurappa to participate in chief strategist Amit Shah’s plans in Karnataka, as the leaders are given a target to win 136 out of 224 constituencies in Karnataka. But the party’s internal surveys are expecting fewer than 80 seats in the coming elections.

Also read: Facing pressure, Karnataka CM Bommai promises cabinet expansion soon

Yediyurappa, who has already stayed away from the election strategy, is silent and only participates in public meetings. He and his close friends are reportedly also upset that he was demoted from the post of CM, and that he does not get respect in the party as before. Modi reportedly told Yediyurappa that this kind of silence is not right before election.

Cabinet expansion

It is said that Modi also discussed with Yediyurappa the Cabinet expansion in Karnataka. CM Bommai has sent a list of MLAs to be included in his Cabinet, including former ministers Ramesh Jarkiholi and KS Eshwarappa, who were asked to resign from the Cabinet as they faced severe allegations. Yediyurappa is reportedly not interested in bringing back these leaders, particularly Eshwarappa, and wants his son Vijayendra to be given a chance as minister. This issue was also discussed, and Yediyurappa supposedly gave his inputs. This issue is likely to have an impact on Bommai, as the party will face an embarrassing situation, with the Congress ready to bring up the issues of Jarkiholi’s sex tape scandal and the 40% commission charge by contractors.

Minority issue

It is said that Yediyurappa has given suggestions to the central leadership on several issues in dealing with minorities. Targeting the Muslim community and communalising issues will make the Congress stronger. The community has lost faith in the JDS, which will help the Congress. This issue was also discussed, and the strategy in this regard is being planned out, sources said.

Yediyurappa told the media in Shivamogga on Wednesday, “Minorities are fine with us. We have been confident since the beginning. They respect us. We also have confidence in them. We are going to try to take steps with more confidence in the coming days according to the Prime Minister’s advice.”

He also said the PM guided him about the strategy to be used to win the next election. “The PM instructed us to go door to door and visit the voters. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and BJP president Nadda will give us more time for the state elections,” Yediyurappa said.