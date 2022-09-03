Modi’s Mangaluru visit shows why BSY is key for BJP ahead of polls

Modi’s Mangaluru visit seems to have made the party workers feel happy and encouraged. It made party workers join hands with the local leaders irrespective of the rift between them

On his visit to Mangaluru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for massive projects worth Rs 3,800 crore in the city.

The visit is seen as a morale booster for party workers who were overtly upset after the murder of Praveen Nettaru, the party’s youth leader. A clutch of leaders resigned, alleging that the party, including BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and the ruling government, failed to provide security to workers.

The visit also underlined the clout of BS Yediyurappa (BSY) as far as the BJP is concerned.

In a way, the Prime Minister’s visit soon turned into an unofficial party event as the state is heading for Assembly polls early next year. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP parliamentary board member BSY and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel attended the meet.

When Modi insisted BSY attend the meeting

On landing, the Prime Minister was greeted by Bommai, Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and former chief minister Yediyurappa, who was recently nominated to the BJP parliamentary board and Chief Election Committee.

Modi surprised everyone by asking BSY to accompany him to the stage though the latter was inclined to skip the function, citing protocol. Modi, however, took him to the dais and even made BSY sit close to him — a clear indication of the former Chief Minister’s clout in state politics.

The Prime Minister was welcomed by slogans and applause. The crowd did not react much when the names of Kateel and Bommai were announced, but the moment BSY’s name was mentioned, the workers erupted in loud cheers.

Later, Modi attended a core committee meeting of state BJP leaders, along with BSY, where he briefed the state party leaders on facing the Assembly elections scheduled early next year.

According to sources, the murder of party workers, including Praveen Nettaru, came up for discussion, and it’s learnt that Modi had asked top leaders to coordinate closely with workers. Also Read: Karnataka: Tourism minister Anand Singh booked for threatening to burn entire family According to party leaders, the PM was not happy with the way Kateel was functioning, and he might be replaced before the polls. However, there is no official word on this.

Interestingly, the PM did not mention Nalin Kumar Kateel’s name during his speech. At the meeting, the party leaders asked Modi to visit the state at least once a month before the Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the Congress said the PM’s event failed to gather huge crowds and accused the BJP of roping in government officials and others for the same.

“This is the proof that people are losing faith in the BJP,” a tweet by Congress said.