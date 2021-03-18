Manipal hostel in Udupi declared a containment zone

Just a section of the campus has been isolated after 20 students tested positive for COVID

A section of the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) in Udupi district of Karnataka has been declared a containment zone after some students tested positive for COVID-19.

Registrar of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dr Narayana Sabhahit, told NDTV that about 20, out of the 6,000 odd hostel students, tested positive and they have been isolated from the rest. The whole campus has not been converted into a containment zone, he clarified. The health condition of all the positive patients is good.

Dr Sabhahit further said that cases have been rising in Udupi and Mangaluru districts since they are located close to Kerala. While there have been restrictions on travel inside the campus, faculty have been provided passes to enter the campus. Meanwhile, online classes continue.

The institute has rescheduled pending end-semester examination of the first semester B.Tech to a later date, ANI reported.

Karnataka’s caseload has been rising for the last 15 days. Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bidar have been worst affected along with Udupi and Manguluru.