Mangalore: Banner with pictures of Godse, Savarkar removed

The banner installed by Hindu Mahasabha's local leader Rajesh Pavitran, was later removed on orders of the Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation

A flex banner put up by a local Hindu Mahasabha leader at Surathkal extending Sri Krishna Janmashtami greetings sparked a row as it had pictures of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse and Hindutva icon V D Savarkar.

Civic authorities removed the banner immediately following complaints on Thursday (August 18).

The banner was installed by Hindu Mahasabha’s local leader Rajesh Pavitran, police sources said. After a complaint was received, it was removed on orders of the Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation.

Police security was beefed up in Surathkal in view of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, the sources said. The Hindu Mahasabha had courted a controversy when they displayed a banner with a photo of Savarkar on August 14 at Surathkal flyover.

Meanwhile, in Udupi city, a banner depicting Hindu Rashtra with portraits of Savarkar and Subhas Chandra Bose put up at the Brahmagiri circle was removed by Hindu activists themselves on Friday (August 19).

The banner had stirred a controversy after the SDPI and Congress demanded its removal. It was erected by activists of different Hindu organizations on the eve of Independence Day.

According to leaders of the organizations, though they had received permission to display the banner for 15 days, it was decided to remove it in view of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations following instructions from the police.

Leaders of Hindu organizations, including the Hindu Mahasabha, Hindu Jagarana Vedike and others took out a procession from Brahmagiri Circle to martyr’s memorial at Ajjarakad before winding up the programme.

The Hindu leaders urged the municipality to permit them to erect a statue of Savarkar at Brahmagiri Circle. A formal appeal will be submitted to the Municipal authorities soon, they said.

Earlier, prohibitory orders were clamped in Shivamogga after two groups entered into an argument over the installation of a banner with a picture of Savarkar on the occasion of Independence Day.

Tension prevailed after one of the groups wanted to tie a picture of Savarkar on a high mast light pole while the other planned to install a picture of 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

