Mandya school stops students with hijab from entering premises

An argument broke out between a teacher and parents at the Rotary school in Mandya, when the students were entering the school wearing a hijab

Amid simmering tensions over the Karnataka government’s ban on students wearing the hijab to schools and colleges, a video of an argument between parents and a school teacher over not permitting students to enter their school in Mandya with a hijab on Monday (February 14), has surfaced.

As schools up to Class 10 in the state opened after a brief holiday, a teacher was seen on a video arguing with parents at the Rotary school in Mandya and preventing students from entering the school wearing a hijab.

The parents of the students seemed to be pleading to allow the students to remove the hijab once they were inside the classroom. But the teacher stood her ground and refused to allow them inside the school wearing the hijab. The students can be seen removing the hijab and putting it away in their school bags.

K'taka: Argument b/w parents & a teacher outside Rotary School in Mandya as she asked students to take off hijab before entering campus A parent says,"Requesting to allow students in classroom, hijab can be taken off after that but they're not allowing entry with hijab"

Even as Karnataka schools (up to Class 10) re-opened today, the hearing on the petitions against the ban are currently being heard by the High Court.

In Mangaluru, prohibitory orders under Section 144 are in place for 200 metres around all high schools in city limits. In Udupi district – where the protests first began – assemblies of five or more people near schools have been banned, as have gatherings like rallies or the shouting of slogans.

When protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, the government had declared a holiday for all high schools and colleges in the state for three days, from February 9. While schools for high school students up to class 10 opened today, pre-university and degree colleges will reopen thereafter, said media reports.

Meanwhile, last week, the Karnataka High Court in a contentious interim order, ruled that schools and colleges could reopen but no religious clothing, including hijabs, would be allowed. Asking students and the public to “maintain peace”, the court had said: “Pending consideration of all petitions, we restrain all students, regardless of their religion or faith, from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab, religious flags or the like, within the classroom, until further orders…”

The order was challenged in the Supreme Court, on the grounds that it violated students’ constitutional rights but Chief Justice NV Ramana said that they would interfere only at an “appropriate time”, despite being told the case had “far-reaching implications”.

Karnataka’s BJP government has been largely silent on taking a stand on the issue, as it waits for a decision by the High Court.