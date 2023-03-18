Lord Mahadeshwara statue: BJP using ‘Dalit god’ to garner votes in Karnataka

Both Lingayats and Vokkaligas believe in Male Mahadeshwara

The BJP in Karnataka is betting big on 108-feet-tall statue of Lord Mahadeshwara at Deepadagiri Oddu in Male Mahadeshwara Hills (MM Hills), in Chamarajanagara district, to draw Dalit and BC votes in the region. On Saturday (March 18), Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the statue amid much fanfare, just weeks before the state goes to polls.

Male Mahadeshwara, also called Malai Mahadeshwara and Muddu Madappa, is revered by Dalit and BC communities in the Chamarajanagara and Old Mysuru regions, as well as parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Folk songs indicate his caste as Adi Jambava, the present-day Scheduled Caste, the reason Dalits have embraced him. He is also said to be Lingayat as his guardians were from that community. Incidentally, both Lingayats and Vokkaligas believe in Male Mahadeshwara.

Shiva temple

In the belief that he was an incarnation of Lord Shiva, a Shiva temple was built in his memory in the 15th century in Chamarajanagara, a district bordering Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The Male Mahadeshwara Hills is a pilgrim town 210 km away from Bengaluru. Amidst a dense forest, the shrine attracts not only pilgrims but also nature lovers.

The lord/saint is shown seated on a tiger and holding a trident. The statue, whose cost is estimated at Rs 20 crore, is sure to attract devotees. It is located at Dipadagiri Oddu, the highest point in the hills. There two cave-like floors at the base of the statue, a museum of artworks depicting the historical background of Mahadeshwara, a park and a place for devotees to rest.

BJP vs Congress in Chamarajanagar

BJP President JP Nadda inaugurated the Vijay Sankalpa Yatra, the election campaign rally of the party, in the same place on March 1. Sources in the BJP say it hopes to use the cult of Male Mahadeshwara to undercut the Congress in Chamarajanagara district. The district has eight assembly constituencies, of which the Congress holds four, the BJP three and the JD-S one. A BSP MLA joined the BJP in 2019.

The Chamarajanagara MP recently went to the BJP after Congress Dalit leader Shrinivas Prasad joined the saffron party.

Most voters in the region are Dalits and backward classes and they are important for any political party. The two constituencies that fall near the Male Mahadeshwara temple are Hanuru and Chamarajanagara, which are still Congress bases.

Sizable SC population

Chamarajanagara district has a significant population of Scheduled Castes — around 2,59,000. The backward class number some 1,00,000, according to the study by the district administration. Other communities who worship Mahadeshwara include Lingayats, Vokkaligas, Muslims, Kurubas, Ganigas and Upparas.

Almost in a similar fashion, the government erected a statue of Kempe Gowda at the Bengaluru International Airport a few months ago to target Vokkaligas, a major community in the Old Mysuru region.

What folklore says

According to folk stories, Mahadeshwara used to ride a tiger to go around the hills to meet his devotees. Said to perform miracles, he is considered the third abbot of the Haradanahalli Mutt.

Reportedly, a Shivaling appeared from the final resting place of the saint. The Male Mahadeshwara temple is built around this spot, say the locals.

Mahadeshwara is said to have cured cattle of diseases. It is said that a huge grinding stone would rotate with his mere touch. Lingayats say he was one of them due to the influence of a Srishaila seer.

The late forest brigand Veerappan, who was said to be a staunch disciple, used to visit the Male Mahadeshwara temple, police records say.

The Mahadeshwara temple was built by Junje Gowda, a Kuruba landlord. The Lingayats claim that he belonged to their community and was spiritually guided by two Lingayat mutts.

Then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who visited the hill in September 2016, announced the construction of a 100 feet idol of Mahadeshwara. But the work stopped, and the Bommai government has now completed it.