KSRTC e-bus: Now travel from Bengaluru to Mysuru in electric bus

Electric buses will now ply between Bengaluru and Mysuru as part of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) FAME-II project.

The 43-seater luxury bus will leave Bengaluru at 7.35 am and reach Mysuru at 9.45 am, said KSRTC officials. The service was flagged off from Bengaluru on Monday, when 35 passengers travelled to Mysuru. The EV Power Plus bus left Mysuru at 12.10 pm with 35 passengers.

Passengers can book the services online once all 50 buses start plying on the route. From Mysuru, the bus will go on to Madikeri, Virajpet, Davanagere, Shimoga, and Chikmagalur. Operations to the rest of the destinations will start by February-end, KSRTC officials said.

Cheaper than Volvo

The Bengaluru-Mysuru bus tickets are priced at Rs 300, Rs 30 cheaper than Volvo club class buses. The buses can be fully charged in two hours, and a full charge lasts for 330 km. The bus’s state of charge (SoC) for a one-way trip (141 km) is 35%, according to the KSRTC.

The 12-meter AC buses are equipped with electronically controlled air suspension to ensure a comfortable ride. They also have safety features such as CCTV cameras, an emergency button, a first-aid kit, a fire extinguisher, and a glass hammer, among other things.

The e-buses belonging to Olectra also have luxury pushback seats, Wi-Fi services, an infotainment system, USB charges, and a five-cubic-meter luggage space. Olectra is the first company to come up with inter-city electric buses in Karnataka.