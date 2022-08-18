Kodagu: BJP workers stop Siddaramaiah’s car, throw eggs

Responding to the attack, Siddaramaiah said if Congress workers decide to retaliate, even the CM cannot roam the state freely

Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who was touring the flood-ravaged Kodagu district on Thursday, faced some heated moments with Bharatiya Janata Paty (BJP) workers pelting eggs at the Opposition leader’s car and convoy.

Besides waving Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar’s photos, the workers also raised slogans like ‘Go Back Siddaramaiah’. It is learnt one of the BJP activists threw Savarkar’s photo on Siddaramaiahs lap when his convoy was moving slowly.

The incident, which happened at General Thimmaiah Circle in Madikeri, comes after Siddaramaiah recently described “Savarkar as a murderer”, which led to a huge controversy in the state.

The BJP workers reportedly carried posters and placards which read ‘Siddu Khan enters Kodagu, ‘Go back Siddu Khan’ and ‘The disciple of Tipu Sultan’.

Alleging police inaction, Congress workers later staged a protest in Madikeri.

Yediyurappa condemns workers’ act

Slamming the incident, BJP leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa said, “I appeal to party workers not to act in such a boorish way, whether it’s Siddaramaiah or Yediyurappa. He is the Opposition leader, and nobody should behave in such a manner.”

Responding to the attack, Siddaramaiah said, “We (Congress workers) can also throw eggs at BJP leaders. If we start doing such things, then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai cannot travel anywhere in the state. This act is to clearly divert attention as the government has not done any work in the area and they are clearly scared of getting exposed.”

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said he had asked the police to beef up Siddaramaiah’s security cover.

“ I have asked the police to give proper protection to the Opposition Leader. There is no lapse in the law and order situation,” he said.

What led to the attack

Siddaramaiah recently questioned BJP workers putting up Savarkar’s photograph in a Muslim area in Shivamogga, which triggered clashes between BJP and Congress during Independence Day celebrations.

According to reports, a group tried to tear off Savarkar’s posters at Amir Ahmed Circle in Shivamogga and in retaliation, another group erected Tippu banners, leading to tension.

Later, police had to resort to lathi-charge protesters to bring back normalcy. A youth named Prem Singh was stabbed by miscreants despite prohibitory orders in place . Police later arrested four Muslim boys belonging to a fringe group.