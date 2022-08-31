Karnataka: Tourism minister Anand Singh booked for threatening to burn entire family

The tourism, ecology and environment minister, Anand Singh, and three others, had threatened D Polappa, who belongs to a scheduled caste, while trying to settle a land dispute

A case has been registered against Karnataka minister Anand Singh on Wednesday (August 31) for allegedly threatening to burn a family over a land dispute which then led them to try and immolate themselves.

The police told the media that a case has been registered against the tourism, ecology and environment minister, Anand Singh, and three others, after a complaint was made by D Polappa under the Prevention of Atrocities Against SC-ST Act, and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. In his complaint Polappa, who belonged to the scheduled caste, alleged that the minister threatened to “burn the entire family”.

Polappa and five other family members subsequently arrived near the Hospet rural police station on Tuesday night and all tried to immolate themselves. Police rescued them and admitted them to the hospital.

During the minister’s visit to Polappa’s village on Tuesday, community members requested him to help resolve the dispute. And in the process, the minister had allegedly threatened to burn his entire family.

A case was also registered against Polappa and five others for attempting suicide, they added.